'Super supportive': These podiatrist-approved sandals from one of Oprah's favorite brands are on sale

When Oprah Winfrey says she loves something, you know it's worth your attention. So when she gave Vionic shoes the Midas touch in her famous, annual Oprah's Favorite Things list multiple times over the years, we knew this comfort footwear was next-level. But the true test is that podiatrists routinely advocate for Vionic shoes because they're so healthy for your feet. "I am constantly recommending the brand Vionic to my patients, year round," D.C.-area based podiatrist Saylee Tulpule, DPM shared with Yahoo Life. And that includes the sandals she herself wears: Vionic Bella Bow Thong Sandals, which happen to be on sale right now at QVC for $70. New customers can even score $10 off with code SURPRISE.

QVC Vionic Bella Bow Thong Sandals $70 $80 Save $10 Toss your unsupportive flip flops away — your feet deserve the kind of TLC these Vionic sandals offer. Choose from a variety of colors including blue, yellow, lavender and white. $70 at QVC

Traditional flip flops are notoriously bad for your feet, offering little to no arch support, putting strain on ligaments and even increasing your chances of a twisted ankle. But Vionic Bella Bow Thong Sandals give your feet the laid-back feeling of flip flops while holding their ground as good-for-you shoes. Inside is an orthotic footbed with Orthaheel technology and a deep heel cup for stabilization, while outside is a rugged TPR outsole with textured tread so you won't slip. The sandals also have have a double-strap thong with metallic cap accents that holds you feet securely, so you won't strain when you walk.

"I wear this exact style of Vionic sandals because of the amount of cushion and arch support built into the sandal," revealed Dr. Tulpule, who has plantar fasciitis. She points out that Vionic shoes are designed specifically to reduce the pain of people who live with different kinds of foot ailments. "By supporting the mid-foot, where the arch lies, it will help the plantar fascia function better and can help alleviate tension in the ligament.

She's not the only podiatrist rocking these sandals. Jane Andersen, DPM, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and trustee and spokesperson for the American Podiatric Medical Association routinely wears these Vionic flip flops as well. "I have very high standards for what I put on my own feet. Vionics provide a tremendous amount of support to the foot, preventing pronation and controlling foot pain," she said. "As a podiatric physician, I was so pleased when this brand became widely available, as it was a game changer for those who wanted cute sandals, specifically flip flops."

For Oprah, Vionics are a favorite thing year after year. (Photo: Getty/QVC)

Vionic Bella Bow Thong Sandals even have the coveted APMA Seal of Acceptance, given by the American Podiatric Association to shoes that promote good foot health. In addition to day-to-day support, the stylish thongs offer support "for people with flat feet, achilles tendinitis, and pain in the ball of the foot," noted Dr. Tulpule. Watch the shoes in action here. Another plus: It's easier than ever to shop for these beauties thanks to QVC's Easy Pay system — purchase in four installments of $17.56 instead of paying all at once.

The warm weather staples, which come in a variety of colors, get rave reviews from customers, too. "Love, love, love these sandals. I ordered two pairs — dark blue and the black. So glad that I did. I have another pair that are years old and my feet do not hurt after wearing them all day," said one five-star reviewer.

Another fan agreed: "I own over 15 pairs of Vionic sandals. I am a senior, so need to wear super supportive shoes. These are wonderful and give me the support I need. Well worth the money. If you’ve never tried these, you definitely need to. You won’t be disappointed."

QVC Vionic Bella Bow Thong Sandals $70 $80 Save $10 Toss your unsupportive flip flops away — your feet deserve the kind of TLC these Vionic sandals offer. Choose from a variety of colors including blue, yellow, lavender and white. $70 at QVC

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.