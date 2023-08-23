This Vintage 1966 Bronco Restomod Delivers Classic Style With a Beastly Ford F-150 V-8

Gateway Bronco’s renewed first-generation Ford Broncos have just gotten even more enticing.

The Illinois-based shop has just unveiled a new gas-powered model called the Luxe-GT. It looks just like the old-school SUV that made its debut in 1966 but comes with several mechanical upgrades that combine to make it more capable than ever before.

Gateway Bronco describes the new Luxe-GT as a “remastered” vintage Bronco. The company’s aim was to design a vehicle that stayed true to the spirit of the legendary 4×4 while bringing it up to the standards of today. And based on what we’ve seen so far, the four years that went into developing the off-roader, look to have been well spent.

Inside the Gateway Bronco Luxe-GT

The Luxe-GT looks like any other impeccably maintained first-gen example of the SUV at a glance. There are a trio of subtle differences that hardcore Bronco enthusiasts will pick up on, though. These include a modern LED light package, a revised front bumper and more prominent wheel flares. The interior, meanwhile, is covered in all-weather denim with leather accents and features some necessary modern conveniences like a Carplay screen, Focal sound system and air conditioning.

The Luxe-GT may look just like a classic Bronco, but it won’t act like one. That’s because its mechanical hardware is all new. The biggest difference can be found under the hood. There you’ll find the 5.0-liter V-8 mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission. The mill, which is the same found in today’s Ford F-150, is bigger than the six-cylinders that power the original and current Bronco. No power numbers were provided, but Gateway Bronco says the setup will allow its 4×4 to spring from zero to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds, which is fantastic for any SUV, let alone one that’s decades old.

Gateway Bronco Luxe-GT on a sand dune

Gateway Bronco’s latest has also been built on an entirely new chassis that’s stiffer, and its body has been structurally reinforced to provide a lower center of gravity. These two modifications will make the vehicle safer and also improve handling. Other new features include full-time all-wheel drive and anti-lock brakes, as well as electronic stability and traction control. Purists may not be overjoyed to learn of these fixes, but they’re good news for everyone else.

The shop is taking orders for the Luxe-GT now through its website. The remastered SUV starts at $400,000, but with all the options the brand offers that price can quickly climb. You might want to hurry to get your order in quickly, too. The shop says it will only build 25 examples per year and the first 12 are already spoken for.

