Village Square hosts author Seth Kaplan for 'Dinner on the Square' series

American communities are fragmenting in this time of civic turbulence, with dissolving bonds of social trust causing an accelerating crisis of loneliness and isolation among citizens.

Award-winning author and speaker Seth Kaplan will be in Tallahassee on March 5 as a guest of The Village Square for an urgent exploration of why American society is in trouble and how to fix it — starting with the places we call home.

Seth Kaplan

Johns Hopkins University’s Kaplan is the author of the recently released “Fragile Neighborhoods: Repairing American Society One Zip Code at a Time.”

Kaplan, who has traveled worldwide in consultation with the World Bank and the U.S. State Department, as an expert on fragile states, is now focusing his expertise on strengthening America’s weakened communities. Tallahassee residents will have an opportunity to meet Kaplan when he joins The Village Square for the 17th year of the “Dinner at the Square” series.

Richard Florida, bestselling author of “The Rise of the Creative Class,” calls “Fragile Neighborhoods an “essential and engaging read for everyone who wants to better understand the challenges facing our cities, towns and our nation at large.”

Seth Kaplan, author of "Fragile Neighborhoods" will speak at Village Square dinner on March 5, 2024.

To get tickets for “Fragile Neighborhoods,” which includes dinner and dessert provided by St. John’s Lively Café, go to tlh.villagesquare.us. For more information or to inquire about the availability of scholarship tickets for citizens engaged in their neighborhoods and community contact info@villagesquare.us. The book “Fragile Neighborhoods” is available at Midtown Reader and will also be sold at the dinner for the author to sign.

Left to right, Seth Kaplan, John Baker (facilitator). Kaplan is the author of “Fragile Neighborhoods: Repairing American Society One Zip Code at a Time.” He joins The Village Square’s Dinner at the Square series on March 5 for “Fragile Neighborhoods.”

The program is offered as a part of The Village Square’s New Pluralists initiative, one of 32 projects nationally, aiming to build hometowns where all Americans belong. I

If you go

What: 17th year of The Village Square’s “Dinner at the Square” series with special guest, author Seth Kaplan, speaks on “Fragile Neighborhoods”

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5

Where: St. John’s Episcopal Church, 211 N. Monroe St.

Tickets: $45 through Thursday, Feb. 29, $55 after. Visit tlh.villagesquare.us

