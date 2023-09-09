This New Villa in Mallorca Wants to Take You on Plush Superyacht Ride—Without Ever Getting in the Water

You can have beer without booze. You can have bread without the gluten. But can you have a superyacht experience without all the water? Meet Villa Can Totxa, a newly built super-villa in Mallorca shared exclusively with Robb Report that is betting on the yachting mindset.

Located on the northeast extreme of the most famous of the Balearic Islands—past the UNESCO world heritage site between the old town of Pollença and the marina at the Port of Pollença—this very fancy finca is asking roughly $34,000 per week. That’s about the same cost as a 91-foot yacht for eight guests. It’s also already booked solid through 2024.

The four-bedroom villa spreads over garden grounds.

Other similarities with a ship? It’s all about family and privacy, except that in this case it’s gated rather than, well, naturally moated. Very much unlike a floating accommodation however, this schooner is made of local stone. But being ashore comes with benefits. Rooms are larger and kids have room to roam. It has four bedrooms spread over 3,767 square feet. You’d have to get into the six figures to enjoy that kind of space at sea. Ground also means greenery. Here, the land is bursting with bright bougainvillea and dotted with Cypress trees. There is also a tremendous pool and a tennis court.

There is one similarity though that outweighs all the differences, and that’s service. Can Totxa comes courtesy of Purple Summer, an offshoot of Purple Ski, one of Europe’s premium ski companies. Their superlatively staffed chalet in Meribel go for six figures a week during peak season. Now, the company is bringing that signature experience from slope to shore, with another 10-person villa in Mallorca and an even large playpen in Saint-Tropez.

A bedrromd in Villa Can Totxa in Mallorca

Prior to your arrival, Purple’s on-site concierge Mimi will already have preparations for your arrival underway. That means when the kids arrive the playroom will already be stuffed with toys and games appropriate for their ages.

The rooms at Can Totxa are large and comfortable, with sweeping views and giant bathrooms and showers dappled with L’Occitane products.

Helder Gila Alonso, a charismatic U.K.-based chef from the Basque country and a rising star on the private chef scene, is available to man the mess. Helder has worked at one, two, and now three Michelin-starred restaurants and was Hélène Darroze’s choice to head up her new venture before fatherhood interjected.

A highlight of the region is of course the wine, so you’ll want your concierge ring one of Mallorca’s preeminent wine experts, Iván González Gainza. Have him stop by a selection of locally produced wines and contemplate them poolside. A not at all uncivilized experience.

The pool at T Villa Can Totxa in Mallorca

Speaking of the concierge, the staff to guest ratio at the villa during our inspection was five to four, and that meant that the service started to feel psychic. We tested their abilities with three children under five years old and caught the team painstakingly folding beautiful shapes into the napkins for the children. The kids may have been oblivious, but we appreciated the gesture. The devil may be in the details, but so is God.

Naturally, this A-list experience has already begun attracting A-listers. However, the staff—though pressed—wouldn’t confirm that. Just as it should be.

What they would say is that nothing is too much trouble: They admitted to flying a client’s favorite mattress in specially. Other extras on offer are armed guards and guarded nannies. It’s all smooth sailing sans sea sickness.

Maybe being on land isn’t so bad, after all.

