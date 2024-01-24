Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2024
When do you know you’re at the final cut?
Only when you’re good and done, replied Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren through a spring couture collection titled “Viktor & Rolf Scissorhands.”
More from WWD
Glenn Close Talks 'The New Look,' Reunites With Juliette Binoche at Armani Privé
“It has to do with the desire to always go further,” Horsting said backstage. Even when you get to 30 years — and counting — staying relevant is about being irreverent and having a bit of a punk attitude toward one’s work.
“We wanted to make looks that are signature Viktor & Rolf — whatever that is — but not make them too holy,” said Snoeren.
But they sure made those pieces holey.
Each set of what they described as seven mini-shows rather than a 28-look continuum started with an impeccable version of silhouettes the design duo has explored throughout the years.
There was a stately coat cut from a satin duchess so thick the collar stood up on its own; a demure square-necked tiered ruffle dress; their sharply tailored suit, and gowns, including a frothy tulle confection.
Transformations started easily enough with irregular shapes sliced into the initial look, exposing a blush-hued structure underneath. By the third iteration, a ruffle had been turned into a sculptural bolero, a minidress was all that remained of a suit and that tulle gown was surreally defying gravity.
On paper, this sounds like it could have included a performance of them hacking and slashing away in front of the audience. Not quite.
While they went “spontaneous and in the moment” on the toiles, hearing them explain the hand-finished process of turning these gestures into the finished designs was enthralling.
As Horsting and Snoeren gear up for the Feb. 23 debut of their “Viktor & Rolf: Fashion Statements” exhibition at the Kunsthalle München museum in Munich, Germany, this witty and precise display was a reminder that they are a cut above most.
For more Paris couture reviews, click here.
Launch Gallery: Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2024
Best of WWD