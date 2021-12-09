Only $21 for a top-rated massage gun? Yes, please!
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
It's no wonder that massage guns have become wildly popular in the past two years. Face it: We live in an incredibly stressful time. It's enough to make us walking slabs of agita. Well, sorry to break it to you, but the holidays are here, and you know what that means: more stress. More fun, too, perhaps, but more pressure, rushing around, and anxiety. So, it'll get worse before it gets better. How about getting yourself some relief?
Even better question: How 'bout getting a top-of-the-line remedy for your musculoskeletal ills for a discount price? We give you the FitRx Muscle Massage Gun, now just $21 at Walmart, down from its usual price of $50. That's a whopping 58 percent off! Bet you're feeling more relaxed already...
Got a varsity runner, footballer or gymnast in your brood? Maybe a spouse who hits it hard on the weekends? The FitRx Muscle Massage Gun will make an excellent holiday gift for those fitness warriors.
But ask anyone who spends multiple hours behind the wheel, or eight-plus hours slaving over a hot laptop, how their neck, shoulders and back feel at quitting time. We bet you'll hear horror stories of kinks, cramps and soreness to rival that of any dedicated athlete. So, yeah, this product's for anyone who pushes themselves all day and could use some muscle de-tensing. Which is everyone.
Says a fan: "Very strong and powerful massage gun. Got it for my husband. He was having a lot of neck pain from doing work on his computer...He now massages it every night before going to bed and it makes it feel a lot better."
Regular massaging helps not only with pain and stiffness; it also increases blood circulation and has mental relaxation benefits as well. The FitRx Muscle Massage Gun works wonders post-workout — or post-work—but also can be used to loosen up muscles beforehand.
It comes with four massage heads and six speeds, allowing for a wide variety of sensations and accesses the hardest-to-reach areas. Plus, it weighs less than two pounds and comes in a convenient carrying case that makes it easy to take with you to work, the gym, and even on road trips.
"This is a must-have for tired and stiff muscles," writes one delighted customer. "I love it so much I took it to work and ended up using it on my co-workers who mostly work 12-hour shifts, and half the staff just ordered in online!"
Now, does that convince you to add one to your shopping cart? It should!
