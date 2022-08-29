A maxi dress that 'feels like pajamas'? It's true — and it's on sale for $26

Looking for a dress that transitions perfectly from the final days of summer to the early weeks of fall? A lightweight maxi that's easy to wear and effortlessly chic? We've found the perfect frock, and it'll take you from warm weather into autumn to boot (or should we say "with boots"?). The Viishow Maxi Dress is ultra flattering, incredibly soft and utterly comfortable, according to more than 41,000 five-star reviewers. The pretty maxi is available in dozens of colors and styles from vibrant florals to monochromatic shades — and they're all on sale starting at $26 (from $42).

Fits like a dream

Customers emphasized more than once how this super-soft dress feels like wearing PJs. Keep scrolling to read why thousands of shoppers are loving this summer-into-fall number.

“Dress flows nicely, did not show extra weight around tummy, not too tight...Worn with flats, long but not dragging on the ground/floor. Color and fit as pictured. Laundered in cold water and hung to dry without any differences. Want all the colors!” wrote one happy shopper.

So comfy you could sleep in it

The Viishow Maxi Dress feels like PJs. (Photos: Amazon)

While this maxi can look dressed up, its soft fabric feels like loungewear at its finest. “It was like wearing comfy jersey knit pajamas that masqueraded as real clothes...the feel of it is soooooo soft and stretchy and just allllll around a dress I want like ten more of in all colors and patterns," wrote a very enthusiastic shopper, who also compared wearing the dress to "being wrapped in soft stretchy bedsheets all day!"

Everything you want...plus pockets!

Here are just a pair of the dozens of colors to choose from. What?! (Photo: Amazon)

Many shoppers say it's their go-to dress for practically every occasion. "I one hundred percent adore this dress," wrote a super fan. "I wear it when I want to be comfortable, when I have to go to work, when I’m going somewhere and I want to look nice. It’s super comfy and stretchy. I’m really tall and it goes all the way to my ankles. Plus IT HAS POCKETS!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

