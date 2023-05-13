Sensitive teeth? This #1 bestselling whitening pen 'worked better than a visit to my dentist'

If you have a sweatshirt that says “but first, coffee,” you probably also have stained teeth. We get it, you love coffee, but you want your sweatshirt to be the only indicating factor. If you’ve tried all the whitening strips, trays and tubes of toothpaste on the market, this one’s for you. The top-rated VieBeauti Whitening Pen 3-pack is on sale for just $17 (was $20).

VieBeauti VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, set of 3 $17 $20 Save $3 with coupon The VieBeauti Whitening Pen is free of the chemicals that hurt your gums in other products, and reviewers say it works instantly. Save $3 with coupon $17 at Amazon

As effective as expensive dentist treatments

Countless reviewers mention that the results they saw with these at-home whitening pens were just as good as professional whitening treatments. And without the cost and hassle of a trip to the dentist.

"This worked better than a visit to my dentist!" raved one of the 25,000-plus reviewers who gave the pens a five-star review. "I like everything about this whitener. Easy to use, comes in threes so I can travel with one, and results are better than I had hoped!!

Another happy user said: "No tingling, discomfort or negative side effects. Just gorgeous white teeth for a fraction of the cost from the dentist."

Say buh-bye to coffee and wine stains for good with the whitening pen that's a fit for sensitive teeth. (Photo: Amazon)

Removes coffee stains

"I'm a big coffee drinker and I noticed my teeth were getting a bit discolored," said a satisfied reviewer. "I know in the past my sister said she paid a lot of money to have her teeth whitened by a professional and she said it didn't make much of a difference... I looked at multiple products and decided on this one. I am so glad I did! I love this stuff so much that I bought more of it when I ran out."

Another java lover said, "These 67-year-old teeth have just reason to be yellow from years of coffee. I was surprised how easy this was to use, and that I actually did see results ... without any sensitivity."

Great for those with sensitive teeth

"I've used professional whitening gel purchased from my dentist before and the sensitivity it caused was so bad I had to stop using it," says a satisfied user. "I feel like I'm getting about the same results with this gel without that sensitivity so I couldn't be happier."

