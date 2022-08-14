False eyelashes and lengthening mascara help obtain the lash looks of your favorite celebrities, but unfortunately those results are short-lived. What you want is a serum — when used properly, it can help your natural lashes grow stronger and longer.

There are so many options on the market that promise a multitude of results, but one product that caught our eye (so to speak) was the Premium Eyelash Growth Serum from VieBeauti. It's amassed nearly 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and while it was originally priced at $40, you can snag it right now for $25 (thanks to an on-page coupon)!

This product is fortified with amino acids that support new growth by stimulating circulation to blood vessels around hair follicles. Patchy eyebrows and lash lines are filled in, rendering them lush and healthy. Aspartic acid helps bring extra structure to make lashes and brows stronger and more plentiful.

It's also incredible easy to apply. Use the to fine-tip wand the same way as your favorite eyeliner. Moving from the inner corner of your eye to the outer corner, apply a thin layer at the root lines to feed follicles and strengthen existing hairs.

Ready to get the lashes of your dreams? (Photo: Amazon)

This satisfied customer was sold after two months of use: "I’ve tried a lot of serums, and this was the only one I’ve ever seen results with. I get so many compliments on my eyelashes now. I’ve been using this for a couple of months now and will continue!"

"I'm a skeptic but after reading reviews, decided to try VieBeauti lash boost serum. After a couple weeks of nightly use, I definitely noticed an improvement in the quality of my lashes. They weren't falling out as quickly and seemed to be coming in thicker and growing longer as a result. I'm not so diligent about nightly use now but still see an improvement in the thickness and length of my lashes. At age 61, I'm quite pleased with the results!" another five-star reviewer shared.

"I have used other products that claim to boost your lashes and eyebrows. None worked until I found this," one gleefully wrote. "My eyelashes were falling out in two different places, my lower left, and upper lid closest to the nose. I put this on every night and morning for about two weeks and couldn't believe how fast the new lashes grew. Now I put it on every few days and continue to see my lashes getting thicker and thicker. I am very happy and will continue to purchase this product."

