VIDEO: Neighborly vibes at Blues, Brews & BBQ

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — On Saturday, June 15 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Pueblo West hosted its annual Blues, Brews, and Barbecue festival at Civic Center Park. The event included a beer garden, food trucks, and live music, including the bands “Bluez Kadillak” and “The Blue Dogs”.

“We love blues music, and we love beer, and barbecue, so we feel at home here. And everybody’s so nice,” said Wayne Graffel, who attended the event with his wife, Leticia.

Food trucks competed for the title of “Best Barbecue” and there were games for the whole family. Wayne and Leticia Graffel said how welcoming the Pueblo West community has been.

“Our neighbors have been really nice to us,” Leticia said. “They introduced themselves and they made themselves available, and other neighbors came over and brought us cookies, I mean… how much better can that be?”

“Pueblo has been a really good experience,” Wayne added.

