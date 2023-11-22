A Video Game Mogul Just Snapped Up an Ultra-Luxe Mansion for $11.5 Million

Though Dave Hagewood enjoys sailing the seas aboard his tricked-out superyacht, the video game designer and entrepreneur has settled on a more permanent locale in Los Angeles. Records reveal the video game designer and entrepreneur—best known as the founder of San Diego-based developer Psyonix, which came out with the hugely successful vehicular soccer title “Rocket League” and was subsequently acquired by Epic Games for an undisclosed amount—recently picked up the keys to an $11.5 million mansion resting on a particularly sought-after street in the westside neighborhood of Brentwood.

Built in 2019 by prolific developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati of Huntington Estate Properties, the newly acquired property includes six bedrooms and nine baths in 9,300 square feet of living space adorned throughout with bespoke light fixtures, smart-home technology, and an array of fireplaces and water elements. Originally listed for $13 million this past spring, and then reduced to $12 million, the place went to Hagewood and his wife Danielle in late October at a substantial discount.

Automated Fleetwood doors in the main living spaces allow for a seamless flow to outdoor environs spotlighted by an infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking panoramic views.

Tucked away behind gates and high hedges, amid a secluded cul-de-sac parcel spanning over a third of an acre, the modern three-story structure is fronted by an attached two-car garage flanked by a waterfall. Fire and water features enhance a floating walkway, which leads into a main level highlighted by a living room sporting a striking veined-marble fireplace stretching to the ceiling, as well as Fleetwood doors spilling out to a terrace and lawn ideal for al fresco entertaining with a cozy fireplace and built-in barbecue station.

Other standout attributes include a waterfall-clad dining area and fireside family room, both of which connect to a gourmet kitchen outfitted with Italian cabinetry, an eat-in island and top-tier Miele appliances; and upstairs, a plush master retreat features a custom fireplace, wraparound balcony and spacious walk-in closet, plus a spa-like bath equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub and glass-encased shower.

Recreation and relaxation is the name of the game on the lower level, which has a four-TV video wall, back-lit onyx bar, gym, movie theater with stadium seating and 1,000-bottle wine cellar. And the glitzy amenities continue outdoors, where the backyard hosts an infinity-edge pool and spa, and the aforementioned roof deck flaunts a bar and fire-pit.

The Charlotte, N.C., native, who is now in his 40s, dropped out of college, and supported himself while learning the game design and development trade. He went on to found Psyonix in 2001, before getting his big break in 2015 with “Rocket League” and ultimately selling the company to Epic Games some four years later.

Hagewood recently purchased the refitted 184-foot Benetti superyacht Galaxy, which is valued at $25 million; and for now, the couple also still own a Mediterranean-style villa in the Point Loma area of San Diego that they paid about $2.7 million for back in spring 2020.

The listing was held by Jon Gednalske, Jamie Waryck and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency; Ernie Carswell and Spencer Daley of Douglas Elliman repped Hagewood.

