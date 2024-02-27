Video: Denim Brands Dish Out Latest Collections, New Innovations at Coterie

Women’s contemporary trade show Coterie welcomed denim brands back to New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center once again last week. Labels from across the globe were among the list of exhibitors that showcased their Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collections to buyers, with denim sets, loose fits and individuality taking center stage.

“At Coterie, we are continuing to build out our denim community which has always been an integral part of ours. [It’s] an ongoing mission of ours to bring a wide range of denim offerings to our retailers,” Purvi Kanji, VP of Coterie, told Rivet. “We start with our core denim brands like Moussy Vintage and more in addition to first time exhibitors like [Untourage the Label].”

Here, execs from five denim brands discuss their new collections and what’s trending in denim.

Blue Revival

Double-breasted denim blazers and coordinates are the standout pieces in Blue Revival’s fall collection, Lindsay Brownstein Steinberg, vice president of sales at the contemporary denim brand stated.

Mavi

Mavi is continuing its sustainable journey with its Classic Blue collection for F/W 24-25, according to Alissa Friedman, senior marketing and PR manager at the Turkish denim brand. Mavi is also spicing things up with “unique sets,” like its leopard print denim coordinates.

Moussy Vintage

Moussy Vintage is focusing on craftsmanship for its F/W 24-25 collection. Melissa Graham, wholesale director at the Japanese-based denim brand, said each jean passes through approximately 22-30 people for inspection.

Untourage the Label

Untourage The Label is elevating denim essentials for its new collection. Tanissa Carmon, founder of the Los Angeles-based premium denim brand, highlighted stretch denim bodysuit that molds to the wearer’s body and tie-dye jeans with a sleek cutouts.

Warp + Weft

Warp + Weft is leaning into stretch corduroy and loose fits for its F/W 24-25 collection, noted Colleen Martin, head of sales at the size-inclusive denim brand.