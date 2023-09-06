Video Captures Outdoor Elevator Death Plunge at Bali Resort

Five workers at an Instagram-famous resort in Bali were killed when the cable snapped on a funicular lift, hurling the two men and three women on board to their deaths – and the terrifying plunge was captured on video.

The horrific incident took place Friday, September 1, at the Ayuterra Resort in Ubud. Video from multiple cameras posted to social media capture the funicular’s ascent to the top before rapidly falling the track's length to the bottom. Particularly disturbing footage from the platform at the bottom of the track shows the lift crashing and disintegrating upon impact.

The dead have been identified as Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna, 19, Kadek Yanti Pradewi, 19, Ni Luh Supernigsih, 20, I Wayan Aries Setiawan, 23, and Kadek Hardiyanti, 24.

The funicular was used to transport workers and guests from the multiple terraces at the resort.

Ubud Police Chief Made Uder indicated the lift appeared unfit for service.

“The steel swing rope was not strong enough to pull the weight upwards, which was quite heavy, and the safety wedge or brake did not function, so the elevator slid downwards at high speed so this accident could not be avoided,” Uder said on Monday, according to the Bali Sun. As a result, the five elevator passengers died.”

An earlier video of the lift was posted to Ayuterra Resort’s Instagram.

Guests at the Ayuterra were taken to other resorts while the investigation continued.

Balinese Hindu and Ngeplugin ceremonies were conducted to cleanse the site and release the spirits of the deceased.