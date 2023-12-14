Video captures disturbing moment truck driver harasses bicyclist on the road: ‘That’s just wrong’

Mike Taylor
·2 min read

A coal roller encountered some unexpected consequences after they showed themselves engaging in the dangerous behavior on TikTok.

A Redditor relayed the video, shot in 2022 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, to the r/IdiotsInCars thread.

“That’s just wrong,” one user wrote. “Y’all need cameras and plate readers, wall of shame those jackasses.”

The harmful actions drew the ire of enough people that the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote a story reporting that local business owner Kevin Soucie was the culprit who “rolled coal,” or used a modified diesel vehicle to spew huge quantities of toxic exhaust.

Soucie tried to deflect questions, but his business was engulfed by one-star Google reviews. He put together a non-apology apology, saying it was unacceptable for his personal actions to affect his business.

Rolling coal is illegal by federal law, but enforcement varies: It’s a misdemeanor with a $350 fine in Texas, and the Star-Telegram noted state law authorizes cyclists to ride in lanes of traffic. The North Central Texas Council of Governments does solicit complaints about “smoking vehicles.”

Coal rollers have been known to get their comeuppance, whether from the Massachusetts Environmental Police, officers on horseback, or damaging their car. In September, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against eBay that could lead to $2 billion in fines, cracking down on aftermarket devices that defeat vehicle pollution controls.

As many Redditors pointed out, rolling coal might as well be assault. Diesel fumes are carcinogenic, and aside from the extreme health hazards they pose, they can obscure the view of cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians.

In 2021, a Houston-area teenager was charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon two months after he plowed into six cyclists while rolling coal.

In 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency estimated emissions controls had been removed from more than 550,000 diesel pickup trucks in the past 10 years, leading to the excess pollution of more than 570,000 tons of nitrogen oxides and 5,000 tons of particulate matter over the lifetime of the vehicles. Though those trucks accounted for just 15% of diesel trucks originally certified with emissions controls in the United States, they emitted as much filth as more than 9 million additional unadulterated vehicles.

“I didn’t know what ‘rolling coal’ was before reading this,” one commenter wrote. “So these idiots modify their cars to produce these exhaust fumes.

“More proof we live in an idiocracy.”

Another user said: “Some people don’t need an excuse to be a raging a******. Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in.”

Another Texas douchebag rolling coal on a cyclist in McKinney
byu/bdshah00 inIdiotsInCars

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple now needs a judge's order to hand over push notification records

    Law enforcement will now need a judge's consent in order to obtain push notification data from Apple.

  • 'Masked Singer' elimination reveals rock star currently embroiled in lawsuit with former bandmate

    Anteater, also known to millions as a "Family Man," is one of two eliminations on "The Masked Singer.'

  • Twitch clears up its confusing sexual content guidelines

    Twitch has finally streamlined its confusing guidelines surrounding sexual content after a creator was able to appear seemingly topless in a stream posted on the website.

  • Suns drop 1st game with Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal assembled

    The Suns might need a few games to figure things out.

  • Berlin climate startup ecoworks is using a high tech blend to decarbonize buildings

    Berlin-based climate startup ecoworks is using digital technologies, AI and industrial robots to tackle a huge and critical problem: Energy inefficient buildings. Around three-quarters of buildings in Europe are deemed energy inefficient, per the startup, while around half of the 315 million residential units in the region have energy performance ratings of E or worse. Which means millions and millions of existing buildings, whether residential apartments, office blocks or public buildings like schools and hospitals, are going to need some form of renovation, at the very least, if we're to tackle the legacy of past construction practices and decarbonize our built environment.

  • Cruise drops nine executives following its robotaxi accident probe

    A few weeks after Cruise's CEO Kyle Vogt and co-founder Daniel Kan resigned, the company has also dismissed nine executives considered as "key" figures for the firm.

  • Patriots' next head coach, owners meetings takeaways | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.

  • This rejuvenating ice roller is a beauty must-have, and it's down to $16: 'Heaven with a handle'

    Amazon shoppers are using the freezable gadget for migraines, puffiness, at-home spa treatments and more.

  • Roger Goodell defends penalty call on Chiefs that angered Patrick Mahomes: 'I find it ironic'

    The NFL commissioner not only supported the infamous offsides call against Kansas City, he said he's "incredibly proud" of officials overall.

  • Your robotaxi ride in China is monitored - with video and audio recordings

    In the field of autonomous driving, the country has made some big strides in defining the parameters and limitations for service providers, removing regulatory ambiguity and granting industry players the freedom to test the nascent technology. The release arrived about 16 months after the department began seeking public opinions on the regulatory framework, and policymakers have reached a consensus that self-driving vehicles are subject to rigorous surveillance measures to ensure utmost safety. Prior to the introduction of the nationwide guidelines, policymaking for AVs in China had been playing out in a more decentralized fashion, with local governments formulating their own rules for service providers on their turf.