Finally: An FDA-registered KN95 face mask that's made just for kids

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

KN95s now come in sizes for kids. (Photo: Vida)

KN95 masks have earned a cult following among people who want to get a high level of protection against COVID-19. And now, there's big news for KN95 fans: They're available for kids.

Global textile company Vida just launched the Vida Kids KN95 Mask for the younger set. These masks are FDA-registered and offer a 95 percent filtration efficiency—on par with quality KN95 and N95 masks. As of right now, you can score a 10-pack of these masks for $35 at Vida's website.

Vida is not messing around with these masks: You can place orders for anywhere from 10 to 1,000 at once—not a typo—depending on your needs. And, the more you buy, the more you save.

But let's talk about these masks...They feature a five-layer filtration system of non-woven breathable fibers, including two premium quality melt-blown layers. Soft ear bands and a metal nosepiece, just like you'd find on an adult-sized KN95, help ensure a snug fit.

While they're technically made for one-time use, Vida says they can be reused two to three times if they're "worn sparingly" and not damaged.

Shop it: Vida Kids KN95 Mask, $35 for 10, shopvida.com

The masks come in three colors. (Photo: Vida)

This is a cool feature: Each order includes a prepaid return label so you can send your used masks back as part of the company's sustainability program.

The masks are designed for kids ages 3 and up, and come in three colors—black, grey, and sky (a pretty blue hue).

Keep in mind that, while the masks are currently in stock, they're unlikely to stay that way. KN95s are massively popular right now, and it's not common to find them from a trusted brand in kids' sizes. Basically, stock up while you can.

Shop it: VIDA Kids KN95 Mask, $35 for 10, shopvida.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Story continues

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.