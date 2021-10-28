Perfect for school: This FDA-registered KN95 face mask is specially made for kids

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

KN95s now come in sizes for kids. (Photo: Vida)

KN95 masks have earned a cult following among people who want to get a high level of protection against COVID-19. And, now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance to say that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should be wearing a mask indoors where the spread of COVID-19 is substantial or high, many people are hunting for a quality mask again. Thank goodness KN95 masks are now available for kids.

Global textile company Vida launched the Vida Kids KN95 Mask for the younger set this past spring. These masks are FDA-registered and offer a 95 percent filtration efficiency — on par with quality KN95 and N95 masks. As of right now, you can score a 10-pack of these masks for $35 at Vida's website in a range of colors.

Vida is not messing around with these masks: You can place orders for anywhere from 10 to 1,000 at once — not a typo — depending on your needs. And the more you buy, the more you save.

Shop it: Vida Kids KN95 Mask, 10-pack, $35, shopvida.com

These super-protective masks come in 10 super colors, including cherry! (Photo: Vida)

But let's talk about these masks... They feature a five-layer filtration system of non-woven breathable fibers, including two premium quality melt-blown layers. Soft ear bands and a metal nosepiece, just like you'd find on an adult-size KN95, help ensure a snug fit.

While they're technically made for one-time use, Vida says they can be reused two to three times if they're "worn sparingly" and not damaged.

This is a cool feature: Each order includes a prepaid return label so you can send your used masks back as part of the company's sustainability program.

The masks are designed for kids ages 3 and up, and come in 10 colors, including basics like black and white), pretty shades (lilac, blush) and hues that pop (aquamarine, cherry). You can even choose a multicolor pack in one of four color palettes: cherry pie, popsicle, blueberry punch and sorbet.

Story continues

Shop it: Vida Kids KN95 Mask, 10-pack, $35, shopvida.com

Because you love your kids, and your kids love color. (Photo: Vida)

"The fit was perfect. They are snug and of excellent quality. Nice and thick but not too thick," one satisfied customer wrote in the reviews. "There's no argument when I ask for one to be worn, whether it's to walk around a store, perform a sport or just play with friends," another fan said.

Keep in mind that, while the masks are currently in stock, they're unlikely to stay that way. KN95s are massively popular right now, and it's not common to find them from a trusted brand in kids' sizes. Stock up while you can.

Shop it: Vida Kids KN95 Mask, 10-pack, $35, shopvida.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.