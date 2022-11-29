Shh! Victoria's Secret just extended its sitewide Cyber Monday sale — save up to 50%

Slip into something more comfortable — for a whole lot less — thanks to this extended sitewide sale — ends tonight! (Photo: Victoria's Secret)

Cyber Monday may be over at most retailers, but it looks like Victoria's Secret didn't get the memo — its epic sitewide sale has been extended through tonight! That means you have one more shot at grabbing a much-needed self-care treat or cozy gift for a loved one. The brand has recently expanded its size range, so there truly is something for everyone. Heavy hitters on mega-sale right now include the famous Body by Victoria Lightly-Lined Full-Coverage Bra at more than 50% off, and the classic Short Cozy Robe for $36 (nearly $25 off). Enough chitchat; it's time to shop!

Victoria's Secret Body by Victoria Lightly-Lined Full-Coverage Bra $25 $57 Save $32 A Victoria's Secret icon, this super-soft bra with magical Memory Fit lining gently hugs your curves (read: no digging in). Smoothing sides keep you confident; the gorgeous lace back brings the edge. $25 at Victoria's Secret

The full-coverage bra is an absolute classic, with fans all over giving it 5-star marks thanks to its supreme comfort and extended size range — and now, it has adjustable straps! "This is the perfect bra for full figures. Great fit, no falling out in the middle, and comfortable," said one admiring reviewer. At more than 50% off, how can you resist?

Victoria's Secret Victoria's Secret Bare Infinity Flex Bra $27 $45 Save $18 Meet Victoria's Secret wildly popular bra that's not wireless — but somehow feels like it is! The magic is due to delightfully stretchy fabric and a barely detectable gel underwire. That means it'll remain comfy even through natural size fluctuations (remember how you felt after Thanksgiving dinner?). $27 at Victoria's Secret

A snazzy seamless “infinity” edge means this baby virtually disappear under clothes. Luckily it comes in 12 shades, because you'll want them all, like this fan: "I love this bra to the point that I purchased every color!" Talk about a ringing endorsement.

Victoria's Secret Sexy Illusions 5-Pack No-Show Cheeky Panties $18 $30 Save $12 Go ahead, reach for those skinny jeans (they're still in, by the way) — these moderate-coverage cuties remain invisible even under the tightest clothes. Raw-cut edges keep things from getting too serious. $18 at Victoria's Secret

Grab this set for a steal — you'll get five pairs for just over $3.50 a pop! "These panties are super soft and oh so comfortable!" shared one Victoria's Secret reviewer, and we'd have to agree. The cheeky cut lends a touch of sexiness; the moisture-wicking fabric is appreciated. Take it from this shopper: "The fit is perfect! Like having nothing on!"

Victoria's Secret Flannel Long Pajama Set $36 $60 Save $24 We found the PJs you'll be wearing from now until spring. Score 40% off this toasty flannel pair made of soft-as-a-feather cotton-modal. Need more convincing? Behold our two favorite words: Drawstring pants. $36 at Victoria's Secret

Shoppers are so obsessed, they're buying multiples. "I get several of these PJs every year because of the fit and quality. They are made of soft, medium weight cotton that holds its shape and they look nice!" We love that you can choose from Short, Regular and Long cuts, for a customized slumber situation.

Victoria's Secret The Best of Mist Collection $18 $30 Save $12 Buy a bunch of these sets and check, check, check names off that holiday list. Enjoy four of Victoria's Secret's bestselling scents in mini sizes, beautifully wrapped for your gift-giving pleasure. $18 at Victoria's Secret

For the scent-a-nista in your life, this four-piece set (down to a mere $18) includes the popular fragrances Pure Seduction, Velvet Petals, Love Spell and Bare Vanilla — from floral to fruity and everything in between. So easy to sample, and even easier to love.

Victoria's Secret Closed Toe Faux Fur Slipper $24 $40 Save $16 Ridiculously cushy insoles combine with cozy faux fur for a pair of slippers that'll treat your tootsies — and the feet of your friends — to the comfort they deserve. $24 at Victoria's Secret

"These slippers are exactly what I needed and wanted. I love cute, fluffy and comfortable slippers to wear around the house," shared one shopper. Who wouldn't? These make a superb holiday gift — choose from a variety of adorable colors and patterns, like Summer Pink, Deepest Green or these meow-worthy Champagne Tiger numbers.

This is a limited edition run, so grab a bunch before Victoria Secret snatches them right back. You'll love the fruity scent with hints of coconut and driftwood. Piña colada not included.

Victoria's Secret Short Cozy Robe $36 $60 Save $24 Shoppers are in love with this luscious robe, praising its softness, thickness and overall awesomeness. We love the knee-length fit too. And now it's 40% off, so what are you waiting for? $36 at Victoria's Secret

Pair those new slippers (see above) to a similarly plush, gloriously comfy robe. One savvy gift giver wrote, "This robe is wonderful! It's great for all ages! Every year I get my daughters and nieces and my sister one for Christmas...It is always one of their favorite gifts...I also treat myself to one." Consider it checked off the list!

Victoria's Secret The Live On Point Puffer Tote $30 $78 Save $48 Puffer totes are great because they're so lightweight, they won't add extra weight (cue the laptop, overstuffed wallet and water bottle you like to carry around at all times). This makes a solid gift — the color is neutral and who couldn't use one more bag? $30 at Victoria's Secret

It's roomy enough to hold all your everyday essentials — and even some non-essentials. Says a fan: "I love this bag! Numerous pockets for organizing and it holds everything I need. Including my daughter’s cat, Poet, who enjoys totes." No judgements here.

Victoria's Secret Plaid Scarf & Beanie Set $27 $45 Save $18 Great gift alert: This ribbed knit beanie and oversize plaid scarf will keep a lucky recipient looking cool and staying warm all winter long. $27 at Victoria's Secret

Tis the season to keep under wraps — and look cute at the same time! Down to only $27 for the set, this one's a no-brainer. Choose from four different kinds of plaid: Holiday, Grey Heather, Lipstick Red and Lilac Ocean (our personal fave).