Victoria Beckham says 'wanting to be really thin' is 'an old-fashioned attitude'

Victoria Beckham wants her children to know that all body types are beautiful.

The Spice Girl, who recently launched her VB Body collection featuring bodycon dresses and separates, spoke with Grazia this week about the new line. Beckham shared that she was inspired by the women of Miami, who “really own” their curves.

“They walk along Miami beach with not a lot of clothes on, and they look fantastic,” the fashion mogul noted. “They show their bodies off with such confidence. I found both their attitude and their style really liberating. And as a mother, I loved that Harper was around women who were really celebrating their curves and enjoying how they look.”

Beckham, who shares four children with her soccer icon husband David Beckham, said that she has also come to a place personally where she is less worried about being a “certain size.”

“It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are,” she explained. “I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out. When you’re younger you fight against that balance, but through being older I’ve reached a place where I know what that balance looks like. I just know what works for me.”

The “Wannabe” artist previously spoke about being strict in her routine — which included enjoying fruit for her birthday in lieu of cake. In 2019, she told The Guardian, “I am very, very disciplined in the way that I work out, in what I eat. That’s how I’m happiest. I expect a lot from my body — I’m 44, I’ve got four kids, I work a lot, I travel. For me to do all that, I have to eat healthily and work out.”

Earlier this year, her husband also teased that she's very much a creature of habit. He told Ruthie Rogers on the River Café Table 4 podcast, "I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I'm eating something great I want everyone to try it. Unfortunately I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years! Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables.”

