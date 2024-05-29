Victor residents invited to participate in clean-up days

(VICTOR, Colo.) — Victor residents can kick-start their summer clean-up the first week of June with Main Street’s ‘Victor and Goldfield’ clean-up days.

On Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2, Victor water customers can bring their recycling and rubbish to the Helipad between Victor and Goldfield to empty their trash.

There will be a roll-off container for recycling and another for waste. There will be no dumping of tires, batteries, electronics, mattresses, and chemicals. Community members are also being asked to not bring their kitchen trash as it may attract bears and raccoons.

Individuals must show their water bill and I.D. to participate.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.