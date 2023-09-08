'My face glows': 73-year-old shoppers swear by this serum for mature skin that's on sale now

What is it?

We're all searching for the fountain of youth. Don't get us wrong; we love the wisdom that comes with age, but the changes it effects on our skin? Not so much. Even though said fountain has not been located, Amazon shoppers are sure they found the closest thing in the form of a serum that's specially crafted for mature skin. We're talking abotu Vibriance Super C. It hydrates, smooths and rejuvenates your complexion in just one step. And it's on sale right now!

Why is it a good deal?

If you regularly replenish your skin-care stash, you probably know how easy it is to spend a ton of money on just a few items. This serum is on sale for $42 (was $47) and is at its best price in the last 60 days! It's even cheaper than it was on Prime Day — we're serious.

Why do I need this?

Vibriance Super C Serum is an all-in-one treatment that hydrates, targets age spots and helps to smooth signs of wrinkles. It also claims to liven up tired eyes and lift and firm skin. Super C actually yields results thanks to an active formula that's packed with ingredients like caffeine, vitamin E and provitamin B5 that work together to reduce irritation and minimize redness.

But the star ingredient, vitamin C, is what leads the way in giving you the best skin yet. Vitamin C is a skin-care hero known to minimize age spots and restore skin to a youthful appearance.

Finally, a serum crafted for those with mature skin. It lifts, firms and smooths. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

"I have used everything for 73 years," a five-star reviewer wrote. "This is the Best. One product for the whole face, neck, chest! You don't need to buy a whole line of products. I have used it for two weeks. My face looks softer, smooth, my eyes too. My face glows. Ladies. This is it! You don't need all those products or added expenses. We found it."

Another shared that it "makes skin look younger and more natural. Only [used] one container! Not 50 jars."

"I started using this product three years ago," said this fan. "I did a test for a week on the one hand with pictures before and afterward. It was the first product that I could actually see a difference. I won't go without it now. I am just a couple of years away from 60, but I have been told many times when people find out my age, they do not believe it."

This shopper of a certain age testified to Super C's anti-aging effectiveness: "It really works! Products make claims, and most do not work. This does work and makes a difference in fine lines; [it] tones and reduces age spots. It really is great for mature skin."

One reviewer saw results but turned her nose up at the scent. "To be quite honest, the aroma from this product was a bit off-putting because it was quite strong." Most vitamin C serums will have a light odor, so don't fret! Make sure to store the serum in a cool location — you can even leave it in the fridge to preserve its potency.

