VFW Post 8850 makes donation

May 20—IRONTON — Third and Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to using arts to inspire community impact in the Ohio River Valley region, has received donation from VFW Post 8850. The funds, which are from the VFW of Ohio Charities fund, will support the organization's various community projects and events.

Third & Center is known for beautifying community spaces in Ironton, such as the riverfront murals, and hosting community events like the upcoming Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival, set for June 8 at the Ironton Riverfront Park.

The event features youth fishing instruction, kids create art stations, live music, artisan vendors, food trucks and a community talent show. The organization also operates the Ironton Senior Center.

"We are extremely grateful for the support of the VFW," Executive Director Amanda Cleary said. "This donation will allow us to continue our mission of using the arts to make a positive impact in our community."

VFW Post 8850 supports other local organizations, including the Shane Jones Memorial Fund, Harvest For The Hungry food pantry, Ironton Alive and the Ironton Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Committee.

For more information about Third & Center, including upcoming events, visit thirdandcenter.com.