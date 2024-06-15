Veterinarians warn pet owners of west texas summer heat risks

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Veterinarians are urging pet owners to take precautions as the summer heat intensifies in West Texas.

The pavilion on South Oakes will be bustling through the summer and early fall, but experts stress the importance of keeping pets safe in the scorching temperatures.

Dr. John Russell, a veterinarian at North Concho Veterinary Clinic, advises pet owners to provide ample shade and water for pets that stay outside. “A small kiddy pool or tub of water can also provide relief for them to stand in,” he suggests.

Dr. Russell highlights the danger of hot pavement, explaining, “If you can’t hold your hand on it for five to six seconds and it’s too hot for your dog’s feet, it’s a problem. For example, if it’s 95 degrees outside, the asphalt can reach 155 degrees, which will blister your dog’s feet and cause significant pain.”

Pet owners are encouraged to ensure their animals’ safety by avoiding prolonged exposure to the heat and checking ground surfaces before walks.

