'Very flattering and hides the midsection': This popular top is $30 (over 50% off)

Gingerbread spice lattes are filling our coffee cups and snowflakes are starting to cover the sidewalks — it's about time to wrap yourself up in a cozy pullover. Amazon has quite a catalog of snuggly tops and sweaters, and we're zeroing in on the popular Anrabess Batwing Sleeve Crewneck Pullover. Right now, you can get this cute fan favorite for just $30, down from $64 — that's over 50% off!

Why is it a good deal?

The Anrabess is the kind of top you'll want to drape yourself from now through spring, and it's at the lowest price it has dipped to all year. So if you like to lounge luxuriously, you may want to make room in your cart for a few in different colors. Prices vary by color, but there are 32 options to choose from!

Why do I need this?

Have you figured out how to conquer that casual-cozy look for fall yet? This pullover can help get you there. It has that '90s slouchy vibe, thanks to the batwing sleeves, and the side slits keep things loose and long enough to cover your backside. It's a ribbed knit made with polyester and nylon, which makes it extra soft with a lot of give for a loungy fit. And while it certainly can dress up leggings around the house, it also does a lot for a pair of jeans when you go on an adventure outside.

Thousands of smitten shoppers give this sassy top a perfect five-star rating. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

More than 4,000 shoppers rave about how comfortable and flattering this top is.

"Seriously, this is the softest, cutest and most comfy sweater I have purchased from Amazon!" wrote a happy shopper. " It runs a tad bit big, I ordered true to size and it's the perfect oversized look. It is so soft and easy to dress up with a pair of jeans or dress down with some leggings. The slits on the sides make it very flattering when worn with leggings. I ordered it in two additional colors after wearing it for the first time. I will say it's not super warm or thick, but the fabric (even in white) is not see-through."

"This sweater was better than I expected!" wrote a five-star fan. "It is so soft and roomy! Very flattering and hides the midsection most don’t want to draw attention to. Definitely plan on ordering more in different colors."

"This sweater is as soft as it looks!" gushed a rave reviewer. " I keep finding excuses to wear it out. I love the tight forearm sleeves that become balloon sleeves — it’s a flattering and unique look. You can tuck it in or wear it loose; looks cute either way."

"The material is so soft and stretchy!" shared an impressed reviewer. "This sweater is not boxy at all; it definitely compliments your shape all while keeping the oversized comfy look."

"This is a very nice and good-quality sweater," wrote a five-star shopper. "It is a little heavier than I expected but I prefer it that way. It’s soft and it looks exactly like the picture. The only thing I’m not a fan of is the visible seams. It’s part of the design but personally not a huge fan of it, but if you’re not feeling it you can always turn it inside out."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

