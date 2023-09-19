Verbal Abuse is More Prevalent Than You Might Realize, and It’s Hurting Kids

A new study shows verbal abuse is very common and has long-lasting negative effects on children.

Parents often get frustrated or overwhelmed and say things to kids that they don’t mean. A new study reveals this is happening more often than we may realize and it's having long-term, detrimental effects on children’s mental health.

The study was put out by Words Matter, a charity devoted to ending verbal abuse. It found a shocking two in five children find themselves on the receiving end of verbal abuse regularly. The abusers are parents, teachers, and other caretakers responsible for these children’s well-being.

Words and phrases that tear children down, such as “stupid,” and “I’m ashamed of you,” were found to leave long-lasting negative effects on mental health. The study also found that encouraging phrases such as “I’m proud of you,” and “I believe in you,” have an equally positive effect on children.

Study on Verbal Abuse Toward Children

The researchers surveyed over a thousand children aged 11 to 17, asking them whether they or someone else they know has been on the receiving end of verbal abuse by adults. Verbal abuse was described as unkind words intended to blame or put them down.

The children surveyed were located in various locations across the United Kingdom, and the researchers attempted to get a diverse sample.

The results indicated that 41% of children experience verbal abuse at the hands of the adults who care for them. Fifty-one percent of these kids heard insults and disparaging language directed at them on a weekly basis, while 10% heard it every day. Two-thirds of the children said it made them feel sad and low.

“Unfortunately, these numbers are not surprising,” says Ashley Kipness, PsyD, a licensed psychologist and Associate Clinical Director of Applied Psychological Services of New Jersey. “We all have times where we say things that we regret, but when those things are said to kids, they can have long-term effects.”

Children shared that the negative language made them feel sad, depressed, and humiliated. However, they also noted that encouraging, positive language from adults uplifted them and built their confidence.

The researchers also spoke to parents about their use of degrading language when speaking to children in their care. Not a single parent felt good about doing this, while many of them felt guilty, ashamed, and sad.

“Adults say things out of frustration or anger, not recognizing the effect they have on children,” says Dr. Kipness. “The intent isn't to hurt or upset the child, it is an expression of their own emotions.”







Parents said they regret verbal abuse after it is said and wish they could turn back the clock and take it back. However, despite parents’ acknowledgment that verbal abuse is not intentional, over half of the children surveyed stated that they believed it was meant to hurt their feelings.

“What was interesting is when we spoke to adults and they thought about it, they too still remember words said to them when they were growing up, those that built them up and those that knocked them down,” says Words Matter founder, Jessica Bondy.

How Can Parents Do Better?

Parents may feel bad and regret verbally abusing their kids, but it still has detrimental effects. It’s necessary for adults to take steps to make change so they can do right by the children in their care.

“Adults can say things unintentionally to children, not realizing the power of their words and the effect they may have,” says Bondy. “This is why we need to empower and support them.”

Becoming aware of the power of language is a good first step. The study helps bring that to light. “We believe that through better understanding of the impact of their words and the potential lifelong damage of verbal abuse of children, they can know better so they can do better,” says Bondy.

Self-awareness is key in preventing verbally abusive words from slipping out. “Adults need to practice their own self-care including working on their own self-awareness and emotion regulation,” says Dr. Kipness.

In a heated moment, it may be a good idea to say nothing at all instead of blurting out something you’ll regret. Bondy suggests following the steps: stop, breathe, think, speak. It’s fine to tell your child you need some cool down time and then you’ll come back to whatever it is you are discussing with them. Take that time to think about your intentions and decide what you are going to say. When you’re ready to interact calmly, re-engage with your child.

Words Matter aims to be a resource for parents that provides information, resources, and training, so adults are able to understand how the words they say can build a child up or knock them down. “

"This is a societal issue and change is possible if we all work together to find lasting solutions to support children and all the people around them,” says Bondy.

