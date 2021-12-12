Self-heating jackets and vests—almost 40 percent off, today only—are your new secret weapon against the cold

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Venustas self-heating jackets are on sale, today only! (Photo: Amazon)

Freezing all the time? Even when you’re inside? Well, your winter woes are about to become to a thing of the past. Amazon has a slew of jackets and vests on sale, but these aren’t your average outerwear.

Top-rated Venustas garments are self-heating, so you can quit wearing your entire wardrobe at once and let one layer provide all the warmth you need to feel comfortable in any kind of weather, from chilly to downright frigid. The best part? They’re all up to 38 percent off today only!

Shop it: Venustas Heated Apparel, up to 38 percent off, amazon.com

Venustas jackets and vests use battery-charged carbon fiber heating elements to heat up your core body areas, and they come in three adjustable settings: low, medium, and high. The technology is hidden inside a chic garment that will have everyone fooled.

Venustas Women's Down Heated Jacket with Battery Pack 7.4V and Detachable Hood is 31 percent off. (Photo: Amazon)

This lightweight-yet-toasty puffer jacket is a winter-weather essential. It packs smart heat technology inside a breathable, water-resistant nylon shell with an already warm filling: 90 percent duck down and 10 percent feather. The result is a sophisticated winter coat for women that provides heat for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Save 31 percent today.

Writes one fan: “This coat is soft, light weight, and supper warm. It only takes a minute or two for it to warm up. Took my dog for walk in December with 14 mph winds, and was warm as toast.”

Shop it: Venustas Women's Down Heated Jacket with Battery Pack 7.4V and Detachable Hood, $120 (was $170), amazon.com

Venustas Men's Down Heated Jacket with Battery Pack 7.4V and Detachable Hood is 33 percent off. (Photo: Amazon)

The men’s version of the Venustas self-heating jacket offers all the same genius features, such as a duck-down and feather fill, a battery that lasts up to 11 hours — and now, heating panels that are 30 percent larger. Today it’s 33 percent off.

Writes one toasty shopper: “The battery charge lasts me for days, and it gets hot. I've never had heated clothing before and man does it work, and it is comfortable and looks nice!”

Shop it: Venustas Men's Down Heated Jacket with Battery Pack 7.4V and Detachable Hood, $150 (was $200), amazon.com

