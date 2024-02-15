How Venus in Aquarius Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign (& Transform Relationships)

The essence of Venus is as dazzling as a shooting star in the night sky. Also known as the goddess of love, it isn’t hard to imagine why this planet oversees the relationship realm, but if you’re wondering how Venus in Aquarius will affect each zodiac sign, you’re in for a stellar experience. Pay attention because the love planet never ceases to make an entrance, and as of February 16 at 11 a.m. ET, it will be transiting the eccentric and forward-thinking sign of Aquarius.

Next to Mercury, Venus is the second planet from the sun and the closest to Earth; it’s also a personal planet in astrology, making its journey through the zodiac all the more pivotal to consider. Although Venus is no stranger to playing cosmic matchmaker, it’s also a representation of our financial security, value systems, and definition of pleasure. This means that when considering both your personal and professional life, Venus is equivalent to your perception of abundance, bliss, and harmony.

While in the socially conscious sign of Aquarius, Venus highlights the connections, investments, and social environments that support our individual authenticity. It rings true when considering the rebel side of this Uranus-ruled sign, as it has everything to do with our community affairs, visions of the future, and sense of belonging in the world. Aquarius’ archetype also encourages us to embrace our uniqueness, celebrate diversity, and champion humanitarian causes. It’s about breaking free from societal norms, especially when it’s for the greater good of mankind.

Not to be the (water)bearer of bad news, but Venus in Aquarius isn’t the most traditional transit when it comes to matters of love and romance. It’s quite the opposite, actually, as it prioritizes casual friendships and relationships with plenty of breathing room to be individuals, first and foremost. So much so that we are collectively prone to seeking relationships based on similar goals and ideals as opposed to intense emotional connections and romantic gestures. Venus in Aquarius is a sapiosexual.

After making its supernova debut in Aquarius on February 16, Venus will eventually join powerhouse Pluto in a revelatory conjunction on the 17th. This could spark intense and transformative experiences within our relationships, as well as in our social networks. It can also uncover the shadow side of a relationship, if not the social dynamics within a community. As a collective, Venus conjunct Pluto—planet of creation and destruction—which will heighten our desires as well as our power struggles, which can contribute to a social revolution of sorts.

Venus will enter Aquarius on February 16 at exactly 11:05 a.m. ET.

On February 22, Venus will also conjunct its cosmic counterpart Mars in Aquarius, igniting a dynamic surge of passion and assertiveness. This could inspire the desire to experiment and explore unconventional pursuits that allow us to embrace our unique eccentricities and individuality. Shortly after, Venus will form a challenging square to Jupiter on February 24. This could bring about feelings of excess, indulgence, and over-the-top gestures, financially or in relationships. Steer away from large investments, and don’t overextend yourself to a friend if you can’t keep your word.

How Venus in Aquarius Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Here’s how Venus in Aquarius will affect you, according to your sun sign and/or rising sign:

Aries

Call up your besties because it’s about to be a cosmic soirée, Aries. Venus is sparkling through your 11th house of friendships, associations, and greater contributions, you may find yourself suddenly in high demand, ready to break the Internet just because you can. Venus will also spice up your social life, in case you’re wondering why you’re so booked and busy. Whether you’re hitting up trendy hotspots, organizing impromptu gatherings, or simply enjoying quality time with friends, Venus’ connection to Pluto, Mars, and Jupiter encourages you to confront underlying issues in your social life while remaining true to your core values. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

You haven’t lost your mojo, Taurus. Your celestial ruler, Venus, is simply taking a detour through Aquarius via your 10th house, adding a dash of charming pizzazz to your professional persona. It isn’t hard to shake up the status quo under this transit, with the exception that you’re charming your superiors in the process. So, get ready to dazzle the C-Suite with your innovative ideas and magnetic presence; your colleagues are no exception as you build toward a collaborative atmosphere where everyone can be valued and appreciated. Venus’ connection to Pluto, Mars, and Jupiter is a catalyst for your growth and transformation. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Get ready to embark on a groovy ride, Gemini. With Venus sashaying through your ninth house of enlightenment, you’re experiencing matters of love and romance in the most unexpected places. A kaleidoscope of endless possibilities, you’re drawn closer to kindred spirits who share your desire for exploration. Love takes on a nomadic quality, and you’re discovering hidden gems via unconventional paths. New avenues of income are also presented to you, whether via freelance work or unique entrepreneurial ventures in the realm of technology. Venus will conjunct Pluto-Mars, evoking an intense desire to pursue your goals. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

The stars are aligning in mysterious ways, Cancer. As Venus ventures into your eighth house of transformation and shared resources, you’re irresistibly drawn to the brooding enigmatic types, craving an electric spark that is anything but ordinary. Cha-ching! Whether it’s through investments, digital revenue, or shared ventures, keep an eye out for opportunities to merge your talents with others, as it could lead to significant financial gains. Embrace the intensity of your desires, but remember to tread carefully in the realm of clandestine affairs, especially with Venus joining Pluto. While the allure of mystery may be tempting, it’s best to avoid entanglements that could compromise your integrity. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

You’re dazzling your peers and paying it forward, Leo. With Venus moonwalking through your seventh house of relationships, your negotiations and commitments are due a stellar upgrade. Despite attracting suitors whom you consider your equals, you’re also exploring unconventional opportunities. Whether you’re investing in cutting-edge technologies or perhaps crushing on a techy entrepreneur, your investments could lead to revolutionary breakthroughs. You may experience a heightened sense of intimacy and vulnerability with your partner(s) upon Venus’ conjunction with Pluto. Beware of power struggles and control issues that may arise during this transit. Maintaining a balance of power and respect is essential. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

Here’s to a Venusian makeover that puts the “fun” in functional, Virgo. As Venus sparkles through your sixth house of daily routines, health, and day-to-day affairs, you’re encouraged to forget the mundane and embrace the exhilarating chaos that comes with every experiment. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box; innovative solutions are available to you at this time. Venus also brings a refreshing perspective to your romantic relationships, specifically when regarding your work and health regimen. This is a great time to practice self-love and focus on your own well-being. Venus conjunct Pluto challenges you to assert your boundaries while still honoring the authenticity of your connections. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

You’re rewriting the rules of love, Libra. With Venus stargazing through your fifth house of romance, passion, and self-expression, your love life is about to take on an eclectic vibe. You’re not just swiping right; you’re swiping into a whole new dimension of possibility. You’re also attracting partners who stimulate your intellect and share your progressive values, so don’t hesitate to let your traditions take a backseat. Your creativity is soaring to new heights, inspiring you to embrace the beauty in your eccentricities and explore new ways to put your charms on display. With Venus also joining Pluto-Mars in Aquarius, your love life takes on a transformative and deeply passionate edge. The chemistry is electric. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Spruce up your personal space, Scorpio. With Venus transiting your cozy fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations, you’re as inspired as ever to create a sense of unity within your home base, embracing open-mindedness and tolerance in your interactions. Whether you’re hosting cozy movie nights or engaging in deep conversations over dinner, home becomes a sanctuary of love where everyone is welcome. Aesthetically, you can say goodbye to traditional decor and hello to avant-garde designs that reflect your unique style. Venus will eventually team up with both of your planetary rulers (Mars and Pluto), urging you to embrace the opportunity for deeper connections, even if that means confronting the elephant in the family room. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Love is about to take an unexpected turn, Sagittarius. With Venus activating your third house of communication and immediate surroundings, sparks of curiosity inspire you, and your mind is buzzing with ideas and possibilities. You may also find yourself feeling drawn to intriguing conversations and intellectually stimulating connections. From quirky messages to impromptu FaceTime calls, this transit encourages you to embrace spontaneity and explore unconventional ways of expressing your affections. With Venus approaching a conjunction with Pluto and Mars in your third house, a whirlwind of passion and intensity influences your communication style; your words carry extra weight. And while at odds with your ruler, Jupiter, you may feel torn between your desire for freedom and your need for stability. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

You’re liberating yourself under this electric transit, Capricorn. With Venus hovering over your second house of values, you’ll find yourself gravitating towards unconventional ways of earning and spending. While embracing a socially conscious mindset, you’re drawn to futuristic investments and innovative ventures that prioritize the greater good. So, instead of lavish gifts or grand gestures in love, you’re seeing the value of partners who stimulate your mind and challenge your perspectives. This is especially true when Venus conjuncts Pluto-Mars in Aquarius, as you are no longer satisfied with surface-level connections. While squaring off against Jupiter, however, you’re also grappling with conflicting desires. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

Shine bright like a supernova, Aquarius. With charming Venus making its annual debut in your sign, you’re luring admirers from every corner of the galaxy. Whether in-person or via social media, your sparkling intellect and magnetic personality are impossible to resist. However, it’s important to note that this isn’t just about superficial levels of attraction. On the contrary, you’re revolutionizing everything from your self-concept to your social circles and romantic value systems. Also, when Venus joins forces with Pluto and Mars in your sign, sparks are sure to fly in every direction. This powerful synergy ignites your desires and drives you to pursue what you want with unwavering determination. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

Prepare to unlock hidden treasures of self-love, Pisces. With Venus dazzling your 12th house of secrets, this otherworldly transit invites you to explore the hidden realms of your subconscious mind, unveiling everything from repressed desires to secret longings that have been waiting to come to the surface. Although this can often cloak your love life with obscurity, it simultaneously opens the door to profound connections and soulmate encounters. Trust your intuition; this is a time to let go of limiting beliefs and embrace abundance in all its forms. Venus conjunct Pluto urges you to confront your deepest desires, specifically those revolving around power dynamics. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

