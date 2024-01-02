Venice to Cap Tour Group Sizes in Latest Effort to Limit Tourism in 2024

The measure is expected to be implemented by June 1.

Reed Kaestner/Getty Images

The Italian city of Venice will limit the number of travelers allowed on tour groups in the latest effort to minimize over-tourism in the historic canal city.

Starting next summer, the city plans to limit tour groups to no more than 25 people, according to a statement from the city. This will apply to Venice’s historic center as well as the popular islands of Murano, Burano, and Torcello.

The measure must still be examined by the city council, but if approved will go into effect on June 1.

“It is a provision that is part of a broader framework of interventions aimed at improving and better managing tourism in Venice, thus guaranteeing a greater balance between the needs of those who live in the city, either as residents or as workers, and those who [come] to visit the city,” tourism councilor Simone Venturini said in a statement, adding the number 25 will “give homogeneity to what already happens for visits to the city's civic museums.”

In addition to the limits on tour groups, Venice will prohibit the use of loudspeakers “that may cause confusion and disturbance.”

This decision is the latest effort to minimize tourism in the Italian city. It comes as Venice alsoprepares to implement a tourist tax this summer for day visitors. That fee, which was first floated as an idea in 2019 but postponed several times, will initially go into effect during most weekends from April 25 to mid-July and will cost €5 ($5.47) per person.

The efforts to protect the city from over-tourism come months after UNESCO spared Venice from its list of world heritage sites in danger once again despite recommendations to add it.

Venice has been under a UNESCO microscope for years and was spared the same fate in 2021. Following that, the city undertook several preservation efforts, including declaring the waterways around Venice a "national monument" and banning large cruise ships from passing through its canals.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.