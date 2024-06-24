New vendors at Hesperia Community Market feature rustic foods, futuristic sweets

Hesperia’s Community Farmers Market is gearing up for some fun events for summer. This includes new vendors joining familiar faces, all preparing delicious items for you to try.

And everyone seems to be expanding their inventory, which means a visit to the market every Saturday.

This week we introduce a home baker with imaginative recipes and a freeze-dried candy maker. Both family businesses are making headlines with creative culinary twists as well as ways to use their items for meals, snacks or fun parties.

Ryan and Courtney Drysdale and their The Crafted Crumb rustic bakery present delicious breads, cookies, cheesecakes and more.

The Crafted Crumb

Courtney and Ryan Drysdale spent a year planning their food booth adventure, The Crafted Crumb. They planned well because their first six months at the Hesperia farmers market resulted in a social media presence that brings customers with orders for their “simple, rustic, handmade” baked goods.

Courtney was already working from home but wanted to do something new for a possible second career. She loved to bake, so her “next career” was obvious.

The Crafted Crumb features artisanal bread made with the finest and fresh natural ingredients. Artisanal bread is described as “the finest bread you can buy.” It has no additives or preservatives, is hand-shaped and has longer fermentation times for better flavor and texture.

The Crafted Crumb menu includes several types of bread ─ several varieties of sourdough and sweet breads ─ as well as muffins and cookies. Several delicious cheesecakes are on their list as well.

Every item is organic, and Courtney is known for her clever tweaks to recipes that produce perfect ─ and perfectly tasty ─ results every time. Read her recent Facebook post about the Cansita Cake and all the wonderful pictures.

Customer favorites include the Jalapeno Cheddar and Garlic Rosemary. Samples are available, and don’t be surprised to see customers walking away carrying several varieties of their baked goods.

You can purchase spreads, too ─ whipped honey or lemon blueberry jam.

The Crafted Crumb is also on Instagram. They cater ─ message them if you are planning a special celebration and discuss items for your event. Custom orders are also available.

Zach Brown is half of Zacquie Candeeze. His wife Jacquie is the other half, and their product is fun, tasty and very popular.

Zacquie Candeeze

Zacquie Candeeze, the name of this fun business, almost created itself ─ by combining the first names of the creators.

Zach and Jacquie Brown are a busy couple. Zach teaches fourth grade in Hesperia and Jacquie is a stay-at-home mom with two young children.

Their Zacquie journey began during a recent trip to Utah where a side visit to a rodeo in Wyoming led them to freeze-dried candy. Once back home, they did some research and decided freeze-drying candy would be the perfect home business.

They could freeze dry candy and have some fun making sweets that practically sell themselves.

They bought a freeze dryer and set about “sharing the sweetness.”

They have four dryers now, have built a “candy room” and are still looking to grow.

Marketing options are growing, too. They had a booth at the San Bernardino County Fair, and Zacquie Candeeze will be available as an impulse item at Hot Topic stores, described as “the ultimate store for pop culture merch and shirts.”

Currently Zacquie offers 22 different candies ─ including popular candy flavors and some that are customer-suggested such as caramel apple rings.

Cookies & Cream bites are freeze-dried edible cookie dough pieces homemade without eggs. Another favorite combination is freeze-dried chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Holidays feature seasonal favorites like mints and “peeps.”

Follow Zacquie_candy on Instagram, on Facebook or the zacquie.com website where you can take your time viewing the wonderful items they have available. You can order online, contact them for gift baskets, raffle baskets, table favors, game prizes or a candy table at your next event. They are very accommodating regarding sizes, prices and combinations of flavors and more.

They also hold raffles on social media. Just comment to enter.

When you go

What: Hesperia Community Farmers Market, 15833 Smoke Tree St., Hesperia.

When: Every Saturday, weather permitting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information: Vendor application process: www.tfsoakhills.com. Live DJ, petting zoo, pony rides and more. Parking on Juniper and Smoke Tree Streets.

What: Food truck Sundays

When: First and third Sunday of the month, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. with vendors, drinks, raffles, live music.

Information: Facebook and Instagram, @hesperiacommunityfarmersmarket.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Rustic foods, futuristic sweets at the Hesperia Community Market