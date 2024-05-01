What vendors will be at the Coshocton Farmers Market?

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Farmers Market will have its first day of the season from 8:30 a.m. to noon on May 4 at Skip's Landing, 22375 County Road 1A.

Market Manager Kacie Powers has been working to get a mix of produce vendors, bakers and artisan crafters to set up the year. With the new McWane Ductile walking path in place it's hoped there will be vendors along the edge of the path and around the parking area.

Vendors for the season include Golden Sky Farm, Wix and Match, Winding Creek Farm, Mia and Sky Bowtique, Rootbound Harvest, Williamson's Kettle Korn, Woodberry Farm, Clark's Orchard, Amesbury Attic, On The Rise Homestead, Simply Baked Cottage Bakery, Lauren Lee Designs, Urban Woods Farm, Loader Road Goods, Rustic Dreams Soap Co., Healers Mark, Sealed With a Wish, Bisubius's Blessings, Ruth and Boaz Coffee, Toby Way Farm, Gail's Rock Shop, Eleanor James, Jazzy Cake Creations, H&F Farm, Trenta Valley Farm and Strawberry Hill Farm.

Some vendors might not be setup for the first Saturday. Town and Country Garden Club and Penny Carroll will be selling plants at the first market. It's also hoped more produce vendors will be added.

The market requires bakers to follow all State of Ohio cottage food guidelines or have a home bakery license depending on products sold. It's ensured egg and meat producers meet the required regulations for selling products and honey sold is from an inspected apiary.

Produce vendors will be accepting Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons for vegetables, fruits and honey. Apply for coupons at the Coshocton Senior Center, 201 Brown's Lane.

They will also be accepting Women, Infant, Children (WIC) Nutrition Program coupons for produce only, not honey. Apply at the WIC office at the Coshocton Public Health District, 637 Chestnut St.

A list of vendors from week to week and more information is available at the Coshocton Farmers Market Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Vendors announced for Coshocton Farmers Market