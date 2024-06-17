Venders, performers, food and beverages among entertainment at PRIDE Festival in July

FREMONT - Fremont Ohio PRIDE is presenting its fourth annual Fremont PRIDE Festival at Walsh Park, 610 Morrison St. noon-6 p.m. July 20.

More than 35 area vendors and community agencies will be present to show their support and allyship for the LGBTQIA+ community, according to a news release. A lineup of performers, vocalists and guest artists will grace the mainstage throughout the day. A family zone with lawn/family games and drag story hours will be available, as well as local food and beverage trucks.

The title of Mr. Fremont went to Captain Hook, Anthony Solo Jackson, at the Fremont Pride Festival in 2023. (FREMONT NEWS-MESSENTER FILE PHOTO)

Special guests to the main stage will include three of the LGBTQ+ families featured in the HULU documentary “We Live Here − the Midwest” as well as surprise guests from Camp Wannakiki.

Ticket price is a $5 donation at the gate or online. More information can be found at www.fremontohiopride.com.

