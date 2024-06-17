Venders, performers, food and beverages among entertainment at PRIDE Festival in July
FREMONT - Fremont Ohio PRIDE is presenting its fourth annual Fremont PRIDE Festival at Walsh Park, 610 Morrison St. noon-6 p.m. July 20.
More than 35 area vendors and community agencies will be present to show their support and allyship for the LGBTQIA+ community, according to a news release. A lineup of performers, vocalists and guest artists will grace the mainstage throughout the day. A family zone with lawn/family games and drag story hours will be available, as well as local food and beverage trucks.
Special guests to the main stage will include three of the LGBTQ+ families featured in the HULU documentary “We Live Here − the Midwest” as well as surprise guests from Camp Wannakiki.
Ticket price is a $5 donation at the gate or online. More information can be found at www.fremontohiopride.com.
