Vehicle size just one factor contributing to pedestrian injuries | Street Scene

Q. Ed, responding to my column published Jan. 29, writes that large trucks might be safe for the drivers but are considered by some to contribute to pedestrian fatalities. Ed sent Street Scene an NPR article about some of the how’s and why’s of pedestrian fatalities involving large/ heavy pickup trucks.

A. Thank you for the valuable information Ed, we very much appreciate our readers sharing any information about traffic safety. We monitor vehicle v. pedestrian crashes closely.

Of the many reasons for vehicle v. pedestrian injuries and deaths four stand out: 1. inattentive/ distracted pedestrian crossing the road. There are too many cases with this quote: pedestrian was struck crossing the street while talking on a cellphone. 2. Pedestrian stepped into the street as soon as the walk light was illuminated. 3. Pedestrian ran into the street in front of oncoming traffic. (this is commonly a child). 4. No available sidewalk.

The NPR piece gave an opinion the blunt front design of pickup trucks contribute to pedestrian injuries which is true. However it is also a matter of record that when a pedestrian is struck by a ‘standard passenger’ vehicle the persons body is thrown onto the hood and in many crashes into the windshield resulting in severe and or permanent brain damage some resulting in death.

Reports of vehicles striking a pedestrian even within safe speed limits have knocked pedestrians into oncoming traffic or completely over the passenger car only to be run over by a vehicle in trail.

Rental car companies push small cars but when a driver unfamiliar with a particular type of vehicle in an unfamiliar city mistakes can and do happen. New cars are costly to repair which is why I recommend purchasing damage waiver insurance.

I’m not suggesting we don’t buy small cars, we own a Volvo which is a low profile car, however Volvo’s are designed with “safety cage” construction protecting the passenger envelope. I am saying when we rent an unfamiliar car missteps are likely.

As far as blind spots designed into trucks Ed, there are also blind spots designed into small cars. (“blind spots” are windshield posts, door posts, center posts and rear posts) any large truck has an area immediately in front of it where the driver cannot see. That’s why school busses have large protruding mirrors reflecting the ground directly in front of the bus.

There are two primary problems of children killed by vehicles backing. Drivers in a hurry do not make sure no children are playing behind their vehicle before placing their car/ truck in reverse. And quiet electric vehicles backing over children in driveways. I believe one of the best technical advances in the automotive industry is the backup camera which is credited with a drop in child deaths struck by vehicles backing out of driveways.

Bumps and carjacking

Q. Kelly relays a word of caution saying she read there is a game afoot where a driver will bump the rear of the car in front of him to have the other driver get out of her car to check for any damage only to be carjacked and or robbed.

A. Thanks Kelly, these brazen daytime criminals are known to kidnap or even kill their victims. Be wise, even in a mild bump stay in your car and call the police. Don’t get out of your car until instructed by police once on the scene. If the other driver flees the scene that’s a good thing. If possible get a tag number of the car, which is most likely stolen by a previous carjacking. Although this crime usually won’t happen on the interstate, beware while visiting rest areas.

Minor crashes

If involved in a non-injury crash Florida’s vehicle or ‘property damage only’ law fs: 316.061 (2) is consistent with all Interstate Highway minor crashes. Where vehicles are obstructing traffic you must make every reasonable effort to move the vehicle so as not to block the regular flow of traffic. Street Scene places the same warning — after moving to a safe location stay in your vehicle.

Interstate entry

The number of drivers who do not understand how to safely enter an interstate highway is endemic. To be safe when entering the interstate system anywhere in the country you must accelerate your speed to match the flow of vehicles already on the highway. Entering the Interstate at a speed less than that of mainstream traffic will result in evasive action taken by drivers trying to avoid you likely involving you in the crash.

There are two areas of pavement providing a two tier approach to entering the Interstate System. 1. The on-ramp: this section of road gives us the opportunity to gradually increase our speed as we approach the actual acceleration lane. Once in the acceleration lane we must do two things. 1. increase our speed to match the flow of mainline traffic and 2. merge seamlessly into the fast moving traffic flow.

Exiting the Interstate incorrectly is equally as dangerous. To stay out of harms way you must continue the speed of the mainstream traffic until you enter the deceleration lane. Only in the deceleration lane are you safe to reduce your speed below the flow of interstate traffic. While keeping a safe speed you transition onto the off ramp where you further reduce speed in preparation to stop if necessary.

Headlights too dim?

Q. David reports a driver pulled directly in front of him several weeks ago and it happened again last week. David said he had his headlights on, and asks what is the matter with people?

A. David, I feel safe in saying during the winter months you are on your way home during darkness with your headlights on. I also might suggest your vehicle is at least five years old. I advise you to check the condition of your headlights. Considering the model of your vehicle I believe your headlights are of plastic construction and are glazed over restricting the amount of light getting through the plastic. Over the years since the automobile industry went from glass headlights to plastic, nighttime right angle crashes increased dramatically.

You have your headlights on but don’t realize the extremely diminished headlight beam of your car. Drivers waiting at a stop sign controlled intersection see you coming however because of the poor quality headlights you appear further away from the intersection than you actually are. Install new headlights and I am confident people will be better able to judge your close proximity and not pull into your path.

Street Scene Philip Stuart Guest columnist Retired state trooper Philip Stuart.

Philip Stuart is a retired Florida State Trooper, Traffic Operations Projects Engineer and Forensics Expert Witness. Write to crashsites@embarqmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Vehicle size and other factors adding to pedestrian injuries