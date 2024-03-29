Veggie-Packed Dinners in 2 Steps or Less (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

The more veggies you add to your meals, the more benefits you’ll reap.

We all know that healthy meals are important, but figuring out what to make for dinner each day can be challenging. But don’t worry—I’ve got you covered! Healthy dinners couldn’t be easier when you whip up these delicious recipes that are made in two simple steps or less. And even better, they feature tons of vegetables to support your health. Vegetables are packed with vitamins, antioxidants and minerals that help protect you against chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. So, the more veggies you add to your meals, the more benefits you’ll reap. Let’s get cooking!

Your Weekly Plan

Sunday: Smoky Shrimp, Corn & Pea One-Pot Pasta

Monday: Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

Tuesday: Whole-Grain Spaghetti with Italian Turkey Sausage, Arugula & Balsamic Tomato Sauce

Wednesday: Steak, Pepper & Sugar Snap Stir Fry

Thursday: Herby Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms

Friday: Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach



Sunday: Smoky Shrimp, Corn & Pea One-Pot Pasta

Pasta is one of my husband’s favorite meals, so it's always in our weekly rotation. Ingredients like peas, corn and fresh herbs make this recipe perfect for spring. Plus, shrimp is a great source of protein and selenium, supporting our heart and immune health. I’ll toss some mixed greens with Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette to serve alongside.



Monday: Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

I love salads so much that I eat them almost every day. And my favorites are chopped like this one since you get a variety of ingredients in a single bite. Plus, this vegetarian recipe features chickpeas and quinoa, which deliver a whopping 9 grams of fiber and 13 grams of plant-based protein to keep me satisfied all night long.

Get the Recipe

Tuesday: Whole-Grain Spaghetti with Italian Turkey Sausage, Arugula & Balsamic Tomato Sauce

Unlike many pasta recipes that have you boiling the pasta and cooking the sauce separately, this one is made all in one pan. Plus, it calls for plenty of veggies like tomatoes and arugula, which provide anti-inflammatory benefits to help tame chronic inflammation, and using whole-wheat pasta bumps up the fiber for a more satisfying meal. Topping it off with Parmesan cheese and basil adds a fresh and savory touch.

Wednesday: Steak, Pepper & Sugar Snap Stir Fry

My husband prefers one-dish dinners, so, for him, stir-fries are king! And if it has steak in it, even better! This recipe calls for cooked brown rice, so I’ve added microwavable pre-cooked rice to the shopping list, but you can cook it from scratch if you prefer. The rainbow of vegetables—sugar snap peas, red onion and yellow bell pepper—provide vitamins and nutrients while adding a delicious crunch.



Thursday: Herby Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms

Fatty fish usually get the most nutrition credit, but flaky white fish also delivers lots of nutrients like selenium, magnesium, potassium and vitamin B12—all of which support our overall health. The cremini mushrooms not only offer health benefits, like promoting heart and gut health, but they boost the dish’s flavor with their umami richness. I'll pick up a loaf of whole-grain bread from the bakery on my way home to enjoy alongside.

Friday: Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach

This recipe is a bright, colorful dinner that’s ready in 25 minutes. Plus, I love that it comes together in a single skillet for an easy cleanup on a Friday night. It’s packed with anti-inflammatory veggies like spinach, bell peppers and garlic, which can help protect against chronic diseases. To round out the meal, I’ll serve it over whole-wheat couscous.

I wish you all a great week, and I hope you enjoy this dinner plan. If you try a recipe, remember to add a review.

Read the original article on Eating Well.