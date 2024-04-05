Vegetarian restaurant south of downtown Des Moines closes at the end of April

Three years after opening the vegetarian restaurant Des Fresh Foods, owners Stephanie Cox and Timothy Kommavongsa decided to close their weekend-only location on Southwest Ninth Street in Des Moines.

Initially, the restaurant plans to close for service on Fridays and remain open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Then it closes permanently on April 28.

“We want to say thank you to everyone that has been to our place in the past 5 years, you all inspire us to do more and we’re very excited for what our future holds as we begin a new adventure!” the duo wrote on Instagram.

The restaurant opened in the midst of the pandemic, starting as a food truck for two years before it opened a brick-and-mortar location at Cityville on 9th in early 2021. The pair started by parking their food truck at Peace Tree Brewing Co. in the East Village and at the Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market.

The menu includes chickpea patty sandwiches, fried tacos stuffed with seasoned lentils and potatoes or seasoned tofu, panko-crusted mac and chz made in house, and a panko-coated mac n chz patty with chz sauce and barbecue sauce.

The news comes on the heels of Malo, the Latin restaurant from Orchestrate Hospitality with vegetarian options, announcing that it was closing at the end of the month as well.

Where to find Des Fresh Foods

Location: 520 S.W. Ninth St., Suite 116, Des Moines

Contact: instagram.com/des.fresh.foods

Hours: Open Saturdays and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor and dining reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Vegetarian Des Fresh Foods closes at the end of April in Des Moines