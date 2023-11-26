I’ve Been Wearing These Buttery-soft Joggers for Years — and I’m Buying More During Vuori’s Cyber Monday Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

As a longtime wearer and fan of the brand, these are the 19 Vuori jogger and tops I wouldn't sleep on this Cyber Monday.

Travel + Leisure / Kristin Kempa

The Vuori Cyber Monday sale has already kicked off, with tons of rare deals on comfortable athleisure and travel clothes including Vuori joggers, sweatshirts, tops, jumpsuits, jackets, and more starting at just $26. Whether you're a mega fan of the California lifestyle brand or a Vuori newbie, take it from a longtime wearer: This is your chance to stack your travel wardrobe with soft, comfy pieces and see what all the fuss is about without breaking the bank thanks to Cyber Monday deals.

I never pack for a trip without a handful of Vuori athleisure items, so you could call me a bit of a loyalist — but to be fair, the brand has earned its place in my rotation because it's just that good. I've worn its buttery-soft lounge pants for international flights, its breathable leggings for hiking the Dolomites, its flattering long-sleeve tops for exploring mosques in Türkiye, and its effortless jumpsuits for sightseeing, well, everywhere.



Vuori

$78 at vuoriclothing.com

But, if I had to choose my single favorite item, it would be the Vuori boyfriend jogger. I've been wearing the pant for years (and I buy another color whenever it goes on sale), and I've even influenced several friends to invest in a pair (spoiler: they are now equally obsessed).

And what's not to love? Made of a recycled and super-soft brushed jersey knit, these wildly comfortable joggers have features everyone can appreciate: moisture-wicking fabric, four-way stretch, and a relaxed fit that's not restrictive but still incredibly flattering. My must-have joggers will typically cost you $98 (in line with Lululemon, but more affordable than Alo), but right now, you can snag a pair for as low as $78 in a pumpkin spice latte-inspired shade perfect for winter.

If you're on a budget, thankfully you don't have to choose just one piece from Vuori since so many of its comfiest and most popular styles are marked down in honor of Cyber Monday. Keep scrolling for my favorite Vuori styles on sale now — from items I already own (and swear by) to ones I'm adding to my cart.

Shop Vuori Cyber Monday Deals

Vuori Pose Plyo Tank

Vuori

$40 at vuoriclothing.com

I own this tank top and practically lived in it while hiking throughout Italy, Slovenia, and Bulgaria last summer. It offers medium support with a built-in bra, doesn't dig into your skin (even while wearing a hiking pack), protects from sunburn with its high neckline, and has a flattering cut and length that goes with everything from leggings to skorts. I was shocked by how easy this green color was to coordinate with my other apparel!

Vuori Washed Studio Legging

Vuori

$51 at vuoriclothing.com

I love these leggings so much (I have them in gray), that I'm looking to pick them up in the pink shade now. The washed fabric gives them a unique look and feel (a play on washed denim, but silky smooth) and the high waistline makes these perfect for pairing with everything from sweatshirts to crop tops.

Vuori Sedona Crew

Vuori

A classic crew sweatshirt deserves a spot in your travel wardrobe, and this one marries comfort and style with its slightly oversized fit and clean look. I'm definitely adding this to my cart ahead of my upcoming holiday flights.

$78 at vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Performance Jogger

Vuori

$72 at vuoriclothing.com

My introduction to the brand is all thanks to these Vuori performance joggers. I would say these are likely the style most loyalists start with, and it makes sense based on what a classic they are. I'm 5'5 in height and prefer a jogger that covers my ankles, so I would lean towards the longer style — especially for chilly weather and flights.

Vuori Pose Jumpsuit

Vuori

$89 at vuoriclothing.com

This jumpsuit is everything, combining function with cuteness. The ribbed texture and wide-leg silhouette is on-trend, while it's moisture-wicking and UPF-rated fabric is perfect for long days exploring a city or as a cover-up for a beach vacation. It 100 percent gets my stamp of approval, and is a staple in my suitcase when I travel (I just throw a light jacket or sweater over it in winter).

Vuori Utility Shearling Jacket

Vuori

$150 at vuoriclothing.com

Okay, I don't own this particular jacket, but I do have a very similar faux shearling version from Vuori that makes an ideal lightweight option or mid-layer for cold-weather activities. This cozy jacket will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe (pair it with everything from denim to activewear), and you'll love the plethora of pockets so you can stash your small essentials close at hand while traveling.

Even More Vuori Cyber Monday Deals

Vuori Daily Sport Legging

Vuori

$65 at vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Washed Daily Crop

Vuori

$45 at vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Mid Rise Elevation Slim Bootcut Legging

Vuori

$73 at vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Cove Crop Tank

Vuori

$28 at vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Daily Jogger

Vuori

$78 at vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Feather Tank

Vuori

$26 at vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Weekend Jogger

Vuori

$62 at vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Long Line Elevation Bra

Vuori

$42 at vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Lux At Ease Pant

Vuori

$51 at vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Long Sleeve Cove Twist Tee

Vuori

$45 at vuoriclothing.com

Vuori Daily Wide-leg Legging

Vuori

$66 at vuoriclothing.com

Vuori All Day Jumpsuit

Vuori

$68 at vuoriclothing.com

