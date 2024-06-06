I’ve been a grooming writer for a decade — here are the 15 best products for a men’s shower routine

Every Man Jack

Having an adequate men’s shower routine says a lot about your personal grooming etiquette. It shows you value your looks and put serious thought into every detail before hopping in the tub. If only every guy practiced such shower care discipline.

Most of them are still performing the same bathing ritual they’ve adopted since pre-teenhood: hop in, lather, scrub and dry off. It’s time to switch things up, young man, and a pro is here to help you.

Who am I? Just a men’s grooming writer with 10 years under his belt. You’ve likely stumbled upon my manscaping, shaving and men’s skin care stories on Google. I can tell you firsthand that upgrading my shower routine has immensely benefited my mental and physical health.

It starts with developing an ecosystem — one where every product serves a purpose.

My tub is usually loaded with new releases and personal favorites. These include face washes, shampoos, shower gels and sonic body brushes. You’ll also find a couple of accessories in there like a wall-mounted organizer and waterproof Bluetooth portable speaker (it’s amazing how a vibrant soundtrack can brighten your appearance in the morning).

Your setup doesn’t need to be as stacked as mine. However, it should feature elite skin care, hair care and grooming products. Below are 15 pickups I recommend for improving your men’s shower routine, along with expert tips to optimize your body cleansing experience.

Skin care

Baxter of California Facial Scrub





Amazon

I’m a sucker for gritty facial scrubs and this one is a personal favorite for three reasons. Not only does it exfoliate skin extremely well, with a coarse texture that feels like sand when rubbed against your mug, but it also leaves skin glowing and has an intoxicating almond scent that makes you want a shot of amaretto before hitting the sack.



$18 at Target

Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash





Amazon

Every guy needs at least one Kiehl’s product in their skin care rotation. The Facial Fuel face wash has cleansing and energizing properties (like caffeine and citrus extracts) that give my moneymaker a plump, glowing appearance. The non-oily formulation leaves my skin with a fresh, matte finish to admire.



$22 at Nordstrom



Body care

Native Cherry & Vanilla Macaron Body Wash





Walmart

Native launches are like the Supreme drops of body care — every new scent line it creates is as enticing and widely coveted as the previous (check the new Girl Scouts limited edition collaboration). Its Cherry & Vanilla Macaron body wash is an excellent unisex product that produces a rich lather and leaves skin hydrated hours after drying off.





Tree Hut Iced Coffee Shea Sugar Scrub





Amazon

This body scrub comes in clutch for post-sweaty workouts and rough mornings. The java aroma wakes me up faster than a sip of Starbucks' iced coffee and the tiny exfoliants delicately scrub off blackheads and ingrown hairs. Tree Hut’s use of deeply hydrating ingredients (shea butter, arabica coffee fruit powder) keep my body moisturized for most of the day.



$10 at Amazon

Every Man Jack Cold Plunge Bar Soap





Every Man Jack

Studies show that cold baths help your skin by increasing collagen production and reducing inflammation. If you’re not trying to jump into a freezing barrel of ice, EMJ offers a more practical solution. Its new soap bars consist of naturally derived ingredients and deliver a mild cooling sensation similar to what you’d feel swimming in the ocean. You can buy them in four coastal-inspired scents: Glacier Bay, Pacific Dive, Tahoe Blue and Yosemite Falls.



$7 at Every Man Jack



Hair care

Oars + Alps Hydrating Shampoo





Oars + Alps

This has been my go-to shampoo for the past three years. O+A’s scent profile does an amazing job of transporting you to the oceanside. Key ingredients like algae extracts, kelp and numerous vitamins (A, B1, B2, C, D and E) assist with hair growth. Nothing beats the invigorating sensation felt on the scalp. Lastly, the volume size is well worth the price.





SheaMoisture Men Lightweight Conditioner





Walmart

Some hair care products are much better than their price suggests. This is one of them. Its milky consistency makes applying and spreading the conditioner seamless. Coconut oil and maca root also nourish follicles to keep hair looking and feeling refreshed.



$8 at Walmart

Kérastase Fusio Energizing Scalp Scrub





Amazon

Thinning hair was a problem for me during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this scalp exfoliator rescued my mop. Kérastase’s potent formula of energy-giving ingredients (e.g., Vitamin B6, Sea Salt) reduced flakiness and soothed my skull for healthy hair growth. I noticed results after a month of use.





Grooming

Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver and Trimmer





Target

Manscaping tools should preferably be used after a shower, though Philips Norelco’s all-in-one electric trimmer works incredibly well in wet conditions. This is a relatively affordable shaver that handily removes body fuzz. The dual-sided blade is gentle on all skin surfaces, from your face to your genitals, and the pivoting head makes hard-to-reach areas much simpler to manage.



$50 at Target



Black Wolf Face & Body Sonic Scrubber





Amazon

A boost in cardio has caused some acne build-up around my face and back. Black Wolf’s two-in-one sonic scrubber has provided enough flexibility to deep clean my entire body. The charcoal-infused silicone bristles absorb excess oil and eliminate unwanted blemishes.



$40 at Amazon



Dove Men+Care Active Clean Dual-Sided Body Wash Shower Tool





Target

Dove’s multi-purpose shower tool is a bargain for men that want a fancier-looking loofah in their tub. The mesh design is effective for forming a rich lather that spreads generously across the body, while the opposite end gently exfoliates skin to remove dead skin cells and unwanted grime without any irritation.



$5 at Target

Shower accessories

Afina A-01 Filtered Shower Head





Afina

According to experts, shower head filters can reduce allergies and rashes caused by harmful substances in water. I’ve been using the Afina A-01 shower head for weeks and have noticed positives changes in my hair and skin, thanks to powerful filtration particles (calcium sulfite and KDF-55).





JBL Clip 4





JBL

Music is vital for uplifting my mood throughout the day. Hence why I have this tiny bass blaster hanging from my shower door. The stimulation felt from my favorite jams and shower care products leads to many smiles, which is something many experts believe can prevent wrinkles. JBL’s excellent sound performance and indestructible design also make the Clip 4 perfect for urban outings and wet environments.



$50 at Amazon

$50 at JBL

$50 at Best Buy

OXO Good Grips Suction Fogless Mirror





Amazon

Shaving in the shower was never my bag until I installed this mirror. It’s big enough to get a full view of your face when running a razor across it. Condensation and fog control are surprisingly strong, and the suction holds up well in wet conditions.





Black Wolf Shower Caddy





Black Wolf

A sleekly designed shower caddy can make a huge difference in your shower. Here’s a great organizer that can hold all of your shower care essentials and class up your tub décor via high-grade soft touch construction with a matte black finish.





Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

