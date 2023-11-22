The Best Gifts for Coworkers



Coworkers are a relationship category entirely their own. They’re not quite friends, but they’re more than acquaintances. You spend the majority of the week with them and suffer through traumas and emotional turmoil alongside one another. It’s a companionship that should be tended to, and celebrated, come the end of the year.

Much like the gifts for your boss, gifts for coworkers should be thoughtful and appropriate. Nothing romantic, or sexy, even as a joke, and avoid anything to do with grooming or bathing in case it’s misconstrued. Gag gifts aren’t off the table, within reason, but remember that you are going to see these folks every day after the new year hits.

SPY editors have compiled a collection of the best Christmas gifts for coworkers, any of which we’d appreciate receiving from one another. They show you care, not too much, and wouldn’t mind sitting next to someone for another eight hours a day, three to four days per week, in 2024.

$30 is a little bit of a splurge for a coworker gift, but the Shan Shui Carter Wide Mug is a good splurge for the Work Spouse who you actually like beyond the 9-to-5. “Everyone needs a thermos. The ceramic looks as good as it feels, and the limited edition artist series features designs that are detailed and whimsical,” says SPY staff writer Jason Lalljee.

“I tend to think books are good gifts for coworkers. It gives a little glimpse into who you are outside of the cubicle and in better lighting,” says SPY style editor Tim Latterner. Glenn O’Brien was really one of the last great raconteurs. This book of his collected columns and writings speaks to a kind of sensibility that takes work seriously but does it with a certain joie de vivre — something we should all do more of in 2024.

You see your coworkers eating their sad desk lunch salad every day. The holidays are a great opportunity to help them zhuzh things up a bit. “Wonder Valley makes great olive oil and has a vibey bottle that looks good on a desk, so they’ll look forward to their lunches just a little more thanks to you,” says Latterner.

Muji pens have a bit of a cult following. Ask the stationery lover in your life what their favorite pen is, and they will tell you it’s the Muji .5mm. “I’ve been obsessed with these for years, and I give them to anyone I know who’s passionate about writing — or at least writing utensils,” says SPY assistant managing editor Emma Wenninger. Muji makes them in a bunch of fun colors, so you can buy a pack for your office bestie or mix and match.

Trade Coffee is a coffee company with a great mission. They ask you what your coffee preferences are, and then match you with excellent coffee from your local area and beyond. Their subscription is perfect for the coffee lover in your office, or maybe the coworker who always needs a morning pick-me-up.

If you’ve got a coworker who hasn’t discovered the joys of portable external monitors, the Arzopa might be the one. It’s expensive, so save this for your work husband or wife whom you know wouldn’t feel uncomfortable. It connects to any laptop via a lightning-C connection and instantly doubles the size of the screen at the airport or in a coffee shop. It makes working on the road — something we’re all doing a lot of — much easier.

A case for a case is a funny concept made even more ridiculous when it’s an oversized silicone carton of Goldfish. Any snack queens or kings will appreciate this gift, especially if they frequently drop their earbuds and send the case flinging to the other end of the office. This is a practical gift disguised as a gag gift, also known as the perfect recipe for a coworker gift.

“As someone who establishes himself as everyone’s favorite coworker, there’s no better gift to give everyone around the cubicles than a framed photo of, you guessed it, me. Well, and the coworker in question,” says SPY editor Tyler Schoeber. “I’m really into these scalloped frames from Artifact Uprising because of the casually quirky look that’ll never go out of style. Plus, Artifact Uprising prints photos for you if needed, which saves buyers the trip to CVS.”

There’s nothing SPY editors love more than a good dupe. These three adorable pumpkin-shaped Dutch ovens are designed like Le Creuset’s pricier picks, but they’re just $25. Throw them in the oven and create tiny pot pies, baby casseroles, you name it. “They’ll become the star of every October to December holiday dinner from here on out,” says Schoeber.

