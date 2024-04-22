'I’ve always loved animals': Now Krystin Smith is registered veterinary tech at The Wilds

CUMBERLAND – She turned her dream into a rewarding career.

“Growing up,” recalled Krystin Smith, “I thought it would be so cool to work with animals at the zoo or aquarium. I remember going to the zoo on field trips and thinking it must be so cool to work with the animals and wanting to do that.”

Well, her dream came true. Today, Smith is a registered veterinary technician at The Wilds, part of the conservation medicine department.

“A few of my responsibilities,” she explained, “include collecting blood samples, monitoring anesthesia, administering medications, processing laboratory samples, taking radiographs, maintaining medical records, cleaning after procedures, and stocking our clinic.”

Smith, 34, grew up in the Chicagoland area, graduated from Minooka Community High School in 2008, then Joliet Junior College with a degree in veterinary medical technology in 2013.

“I’ve always loved animals,” she said. “I got a job at a veterinary hospital in high school and learned about a career path as a veterinary technician.

“I began my veterinary career at a small animal and exotics veterinary hospital in Illinois,” she added. “I started as a kennel attendant and ended my time there as a certified veterinary technician after graduating veterinary technology school. I was able to get an externship at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo in Indiana during college and that solidified my interest in working in this field. Before coming to The Wilds, I worked for the surgery department in a specialty veterinary hospital in Chicago.

“I came to The Wilds the summer of 2015 to fill in for the three months they needed a veterinary technician,” she continued. “It was my goal at the time to gain experience to break into the field. I didn’t even know about The Wilds prior to that job posting, but I absolutely loved it here. The people, animals, and atmosphere make it such a unique and rewarding job. When a full-time position opened in the summer of 2016, I applied and was fortunate enough to be selected and I’ve been here ever since.”

Dr. Priscilla Joyner is director of conservation medicine at The Wilds.

“Krystin is a key member of the veterinary team at The Wilds,” assessed Dr. Joyner. “Her years of experience as a veterinary technician combined with her compassion for animals and people alike has made her invaluable in providing the highest level of care for animals at The Wilds.”

“My job is extremely fulfilling,” Smith responded. “I enjoy using my skills as a technician to take part in the healthcare of the animals.

“I’m proud of the hard work of the animal management and veterinary teams in training for voluntary medical behaviors,” she concluded. “For example, we have giraffes, rhinos, and cheetahs that will give us blood samples voluntarily. It’s so rewarding to build those relationships with the animals and have success. We also collaborate with research projects that help conserve the species in our care and it’s amazing to be able to contribute to that.”

The Wilds is located at 14000 International Road in Cumberland. For more information, call 740-638-5030 or log on www.thewilds.org.

