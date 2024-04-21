VBCPS to host Family and Student Wellness Expo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hosting a family and student wellness expo.

The event aims to connect families with local resources related to mental wellness as well as provide engagement and student support options.

Additionally, the Virginia Beach Health Department will have a vaccine clinic on-site.

Attendees can also enjoy games, music and the VBCPS Scratch food truck.

The free event will take place at Bayside High School on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the event call 757-263-1980.

