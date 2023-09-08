Safety first! Top-rated dash cams are up to 40% off at Amazon

Protect your car from all angles. (Photo: Amazon)

If you have an older car, you're probably not benefiting from a built-in dash cam, which leaves you at a disadvantage when it comes to modern conveniences. Thankfully, you can currently upgrade to a Vantrue dash cam for up to 40% off at Amazon thanks to double discounts on a number of their products. There are a slew of dash cams on sale, across a range of price points. In addition to front and rear cameras, some even offer night vision and motion detection. Hurry, though: These great deals won't last.

"Really liking this dash cam from Vantrue — quite impressed with the quality and feature set for the price," raved a five-star fan. "This cam has built-in GPS with impact detection, and I was impressed with the quality of how it was packaged. Overall, installation was really easy."

"I had an unfortunate car accident recently, and the Vantrue S1 Dashcam played a crucial role in supporting my insurance claim. The high-quality footage it captured provided clear evidence of the incident, helping the insurance company determine fault and speeding up the claims process. It was definitely worth having this dashcam installed for added peace of mind," one shopper said.

One five star reviewer said, "The camera and video quality are amazing. The program to review videos is easy to use and quality of all three cameras are awesome. Would recommend for any personal or professional vehicle."

"This dash camera is by far the best one I have had installed in my car. There are a lot of cool features such as voice command. Camera quality is sharp and clear, even at night. The camera records from both the front, the rear and the inside," said one fan. "Sound quality of the recording inside the car is clear with not too much background noise. Installation is easy to set up! I would highly recommend this camera to anyone who needs some extra peace of mind driving on the road or wants to just have their everyday drive recorded."

