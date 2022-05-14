'You will be amazed and disgusted at the same time': Amazon's top-rated black light is more than 60% off!
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Want to know the secret to making your house shine like the top of the Chrysler Building? According to Amazon shoppers, it’s the Vansky 51 LED Black Light. But be warned, this little gadget is so good at highlighting the filth in every nook and cranny of your home, you might get grossed out. Is it a chance worth taking? With an $11 price tag, you bet.
More than 29,000 rave reviewers swear by this black light for uncovering all sorts of expected and unexpected stains and blemishes. The great news: Regularly $30, Amazon slashed the price by 58% and further discounted it with the on-page coupon. Even better? Shipping is free if you have Amazon Prime. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
This pocket-sized flashlight has 51 LED lights to illuminate anything that needs extra inspecting. It works just like a regular flashlight, only when you shine it on something dirty, the object will glow. However, it doesn’t highlight any old dirt, it’s typically used to detect, ahem, bodily fluids. It’s popular for picking out puppy piddle and kitten tinkle, but people use it for a lot more than that.
Finding pet messes
Some pet owners got a lot more than they bargained for when they went in search of “accidents.”
“Works very well,” wrote a dog owner. “[I] can see all the places my dog got to in lurid detail.”
Another pet owner noted a plethora of new discoveries: “I bought this because I suspected a stray cat has been spraying the outside of my door and I wanted to ensure I cleaned it off completely. When I received this flashlight, I waited until dark and had a look. Come to find out my own cat was clearly spraying back! Then I proceeded to tour my house with the lights off. I. Was. HORRIFIED. I thought that stuff on CSI was supposed to be fake!! So now I’ll be cleaning every room in my house from the doorknobs down. Also- why the heck are my toenails glowing?!?!”
$11 with on-page coupon
$30 at Amazon
Cleaning house
If you think you have a clean house now, Amazon shoppers say this black light will spark a cleaning frenzy to make it spotless.
“My house is a pigsty,” wrote a convinced customer. “This light is fantastic but it shows EVERYTHING. I thought my house was clean. Turn off the lights at night, shine this light and be prepared to be shocked. Tomorrow, I have a date with a bucket of ammonia and water.”
“This light let me see into the future,” another shocked shopper shared. “It also showed me that I'm a disgusting person. There are stains practically on every inch of my house.”
Hotel stays
If you’re a germaphobe, this is a tool you don’t want to travel without. But if you’re not a germaphobe, the Vansky black light might turn you into one.
“BE VERY CAREFUL,” warned one shopper. “NEVER take this into a hotel room... just don't... please please don't.... it's everywhere... just... everywhere... what happened in here? How many films have been shot here... oh my goodness, it's on the tv... how'd they get it on the tv.... I'm just going to sleep in my car....”
"Compact enough to keep in my luggage," a savvy traveler shared. "Great for inspecting the motel rooms. You will be amazed and disgusted at the same time when you see it."
Another customer noted: “Body fluid can't hide from this sucker.”
$11 with on-page coupon
$30 at Amazon
Gems and stones
Not every use is geared toward gross discoveries. Some people use the light to spot gems.
“I use this black light for jewelry and vintage glassware,” a happy shopper shared. “Great for identifying pearls, rubies, fake plastic beads, bone beads, amber & other organic gems. Shines vintage uranium or manganese dishware (it's safe!) super bright green/orange and activates [a] glow in the dark stuff.”
Scorpions
People who live in Texas and parts of the Southwest use the Vansky black light to stay safe.
“Product is excellent for finding scorpions in my backyard at night,” a safe and satisfied shopper wrote. “This is an invaluable tool for keeping my family and pets safe.”
$11 with on-page coupon
$30 at Amazon
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $127 (was $250), amazon.com
TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Android TV, $358 (was $600), amazon.com
AuKing Mini Projector 2022, $90 (was $100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $370 (was $560), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $119 (was $159), amazon.com
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
sephia SP3060 Earbuds Wired in-Ear Headphones, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $250), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $105 (was $140), amazon.com
Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Fire HD 8 tablet, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner, $7 (was $10), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $140 (was $230), amazon.com
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PlayStation 4, $23 (was $60), amazon.com
Glorious Model O RGB 67g Lightweight Gaming Mouse, $50 (was $85), amazon.com
Tonor Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand & Pop Filter, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Blink Mini 2-Camera Kit, $35 (was $65), amazon.com
Sierra Modern Home Smart WiFi Wireless Essential Oil Aromatherapy Ultrasonic Diffuser & Humidifier, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, $47 (was $80), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
ColorCoral Rechargeable Computer Vacuum Keyboard Cleaner, $27 (was $30), amazon.com
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Anrabess Women's Casual Loose Sundress, $30 (was $47), amazon.com
Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit, $30 some colors/sizes (was $37), amazon.com
Satina High Waisted Leggings, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, from $50 in White (was $65), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Holstein Housewares Non-Stick Omelet & Frittata Maker, $24 (was $30), amazon.com
Chefman Air Fryer, $64 (was $100), amazon.com
The Original Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker, $17 (was $20), amazon.com
Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo, $185 (was $350), amazon.com
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver 8-piece Set, $27 (was $34), amazon.com
Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
EZ Off Jar Opener, $23 (was $26), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Glam Up Facial Sheet Mask 12-pack, $11.50 (was $17), amazon.com
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $19 (was $50), amazon.com
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Exerscribe Red Light Therapy for Face and Body, $80 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Danjor Linens Queen Bed Sheet Set, $24 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $33 (was $50), amazon.com
Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers, $13 (was $30), amazon.com
Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit, $99 (was $169), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, $8 (was $34), amazon.com
Aroeve Air Purifier, $60 (was $76), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test, $15 (was $25), amazon.com
Chgd KN95 Face Mask 30-pack, $7 (was $40), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Mayne Fairfield 5829B Tall Planter, $77 (was $105), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Outland Living Rectangle Plastic Planter Box 4-pack, $61 (was $110), amazon.com