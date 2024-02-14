‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Just Snapped Up an All-New L.A. Home

Despite the wide-eyed dreams of Hollywood fame that initially drew them to Tinseltown, it’s no secret that the drama-fueled stars of Vanderpump Rules—likely one of reality television’s guiltiest of guilty pleasures—love the prototypically suburban San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles. Over the years, numerous cast members have bought widely publicized valley houses, all of them virtually identical in look and size.

The latest cast member to join the valley fray is OG star Scheana Shay, who records reveal has pumped out $2.5 million for a nearly 4,000-square-foot home in the increasingly upscale Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

More from Robb Report

Trimmed with a mix of wood and stone, the spacious but relatively unassuming house was built in 2016 and last sold that same year for $1.7 million. Dapperly dressed, the place is styled in the ubiquitous “modern farmhouse” architectural bent that mixes familiar and comfortable architectural design motifs with modern amenities. Like so many other structures built in this style over the last decade all across Los Angeles and beyond, the home’s airy, open living spaces are ideal for large-scale entertaining and a relaxed indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

Built in 2016, the house sits on a relatively tight lot shaded by tall hedgerows.

The front door opens into a combination foyer, living room and dining room with wide-plank oak hardwood floors, a fireplace and traditional moldings. A central staircase ferries folks upstairs, where four of the home’s five bedrooms are located. Sure to star on a future season of Vanderpump Rules, an photogenic gourmet kitchen is arranged around a large island with a spacious butler’s pantry and commercial-grade stainless appliances. In the adjoining family room area, French doors open to patio with ample room for al fresco dining.

Each of the four guest bedrooms sports an ensuite full bathroom, as does the master retreat, which additionally offers a fireplace, balcony and a sumptuous walk-in closet. While it’s not particularly big, the backyard is nicely hedged for privacy and manages to squeeze in a pool/spa combo and a couple patches of grassy lawn.

Other home highlights include state-of-the art technology, including a full-house sound system, an alarm system and multiple surveillance cameras.

Shay, 39, is a Southern California native. In addition to her now decade-long and doubtlessly lucrative role on Vanderpump Rules, the Azusa Pacific University grad also hosts a weekly podcast, Scheananigans, and owns an eyelashes brand. Now married to second husband Brock Davies, Shay continues to maintain a second home in Palm Springs.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.