Valiant the Sandwich owner opens Bearwolf Catering and PNW Deli in Salem

Cotto salami, turkey guanciale mortadella, Braunschweiger, shoyu cured bacon and more line the case of Bearwolf Catering and PNW Deli. The new cold cut sandwich shop and catering company is the sister of Joshua St. James' downtown Salem sandwich spot Valiant the Sandwich.

Born from St. James' curiosity and love of "making things difficult for himself," Bearwolf is his place to offer catering and share all the meats he's made in-house. He said the new venture is fun and hopes people looking for something akin to East Coast delis with a Pacific Northwest flair will enjoy his spin on it.

Valiant the Sandwich owner Joshua St. James has opened Bearwolf Catering and PNW Deli in Salem, Ore.

Catering extension

Opening a new shop wasn't St. James' initial plan. He had actually been trying to find a commissary space to focus just on catering since Valiant the Sandwich was too small. Once he found the State Street spot, he changed his mind and decided on having a deli too.

The location was formerly a Subway, with the original tables and chairs still inside. He said it was nostalgic, as it reminded him of the original Valiant space inside the Pringle Park Plaza.

Cold cuts galore

The roast beef sandwich includes Swiss cheese, Duke's mayo, horseradish sauce, shredded lettuce, dill pickle and red onion at Bearwolf Catering and PNW Deli in Salem, Ore.

St. James said as a food history nerd learning about the East Coast delis making everything they sell in-house was inspiring.

He had been making salami for some items at Valiant, but can now offer - and make - so much more.

He said some of the meat preparations are slightly different, like his roast beef. It's pinker than others because it is sous-vided, with the meat placed in a vacuum-sealed bag then cooked in a hot water bath.

The salami, pepperoni and spicy calabrian are labeled cotto and not crudo, because they are cooked rather than fermented and salted.

St. James said he hasn't seen much Braunschweiger around Salem, which has beef and some beef liver. For folks who haven't had much experience with beef liver, trying the Braunschweiger is a good introduction, St. James said.

Joshua St. James builds sandwiches with made-in-house meats at Bearwolf Catering and PNW Deli on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Salem, Ore.

Sandwiches, meats to order

There are sandwich combinations available, or you can customize your own. All sandwiches are between $11-$14, except the Friday special pastrami which is $17.

For those who may have a preference for just one type of meat or want to take it home, you can also purchase by the pound.

The calabrian cotto, standard cotto, pepperoni, mortadella and shoyu bacon are $14 per pound. The capicola ham, smoked turkey and roast beef are $15 per pound. All types of meat are also purchasable at quarter or half pound amounts.

To order an individual sandwich ahead of time, call 971-443-7031. Orders for catering of meats or sandwiches can be made at the shop, by phone or at bearwolfcatering.com.

Hours: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monday to Friday

Address: 1310 State St.

Bearwolf Catering and PNW Deli is located at 1310 State Street in Salem, Ore.

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Bearwolf Catering and PNW Deli offers cold cuts, sandwiches in Salem