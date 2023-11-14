Valerie Bertinelli's New Cookbook Is Available for Pre-Order & It's Already a #1 New Release on Amazon



The best gifts are worth the wait. And if you have any foodies on your holiday list this year, chances are, they will be willing to wait for this: Valerie Bertinelli’s new cookbook! The Food Network chef is releasing Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share on April 9, 2024, and it’s already a number one new release on Amazon.

The #1 New York Times bestselling author shared a video promoting her cookbook on Instagram. She captioned it, “Indulge 💜 is now ready for your pre-orders! Now if I could only figure out how to show you how to do that 😅 @harvestbooks.”

In the video, she’s sipping on a mug and telling viewers that she is working to share the link to pre-order (which you can do HERE!). Bertinelli then revealed the beautiful cover, which features her preparing an amazing-looking charcuterie board outside.

The new cookbook includes 100 recipes that Bertinelli cooks for her friends and family. According to the official logline, “When Valerie Bertinelli turned 60, she said “Enough already!” and ended her battle with the scale for good. She stopped counting calories. She stopped thinking of certain foods as good or bad. She quit saying no and began saying yes, finally learning how to enjoy the pure pleasure of being alive – starting in the kitchen.” Yes! We are here for healthy food habits and empowerment, with a side of delicious recipes.

You’ll find tasty options like Salmon Burgers with Quick-Pickled Vegetables, Oven “Fried” Okra, Sausage and Olive Cheese Bites, Chocolate Peanut Butter Dates, and so much more. “With this gorgeous cookbook, Valerie shares her secrets for indulging so you can start living your best, most fulfilling life too,” stated the book’s description. We can hardly wait!

Pre-order Bertinelli’s new cookbook for your friends (or yourself!) this holiday season, and see why it’s already number one!

