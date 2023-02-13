Valerie Bertinelli shares candid story about being 'mercilessly mocked' about her weight

Valerie Bertinelli is letting go of painful memories of being mocked about her weight. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Valerie Bertinelli is making huge strides towards "healing" after a pair of pants triggered painful memories of being "mercilessly mocked" by an ex about her weight.

On Sunday, the actress and Food Network star, 62, activated a "small hidden bruise" when she slipped on a pair of old pants a former boyfriend used to mock her for wearing because they made a "particular sound" when she walked.

"I had a small hidden bruise that was activated today," Bertinelli said in a video shared on Instagram. "You can probably hear them because my pants are rubbing together and it makes this particular sound."

The actress clarified that she "stopped wearing" the pants because she "was mercilessly mocked" by someone who told her she was "too lazy" to lose weight.

"It doesn’t matter now because it was in the past," Bertinelli said. "Hidden bruises are something that emotional, verbal and mental abuse do to you that people can't see, but we kinda deal with every day when they're activated. I'm so grateful the work I'm doing on healing is working. So, it's making me giggle now."

Bertinelli said that she had put the "pants away forever, I even changed the way I walk in them," she explained. "So now I can wear them, hear that sound, and that's the sound of freedom to me."

She ended the video by confessing that she was "hesitant" to post the video knowing there will be people accusing her to "let go of it and move on."

"This is called moving on," she said. "This is called healing. And to all of you that can identify with this and feel seen: Welcome. I'm just another part of your tribe."

Soon after posting video, countless of supporters echoed those feelings in the comment section of the post, with many sharing their own experiences with "hidden bruises."

"I was with a friend for lunch today and we were talking about the exact same thing," a commenter wrote. "I’ve been single for almost 17 years and triggers still happen but since I've started to not push myself relentlessly to get beyond and realize that every step is a win, I'm finding that it’s getting better. I don’t follow ‘the’ plan anymore, I follow my plan. Amazing how that works."

"People don't get it," another shared. "You move on. But it follows. Healing isn't linear. But look at you surviving and thriving!"

"Moving on looks & sounds different to everyone," a follower wrote. "Moving on looks & sounds good on you!

"Triggers happen all the time and people who are telling you to let it go haven't been through it," one person commented. "I applaud your drive to heal and move forward… know you are not alone."

