Valentino Unveils Garavani VLogo Moon Handbag

Released within its Garden Party Spring 2024 collection, Valentino has just unveiled the Garavani VLogo Moon handbag.

The crescent-shaped accessory is quickly becoming a must-have as celebrities from Florence Pugh and Maude Apatow to Simone Ashley and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are already considering it a staple. The celestial-inspired hobo bag arrives coated in supple Nappa leather and adorned with a branded VLogo chain. An additional removable leather strap aids in the bag's versatility and customizable nature, while the interior slip pocket provides easy access and organized storage. Appearing in a classic color palette of ivory and black, the Moon bag is also painted in a bright "Cedar Yellow" and soothing "Cappucino."

Made in Italy, the Garavani VLogo Moon handbag is priced at £2,250 and is available on Valentino's online store.