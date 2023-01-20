20 Valentine's Day gifts we simply adore for him and her — starting at just $10
Choosing a Valentine's Day gift for your husband can be a challenging undertaking, so just imagine how he feels about getting the perfect little something for you! Whether you've been married for 50 years or you're just falling in love, it feels like there's a lot of pressure on this one purchase. And if you're the type to buy Valentine's Day gifts for other loved ones, like your kids or best friends, it's even tougher.
Luckily, the editors at Yahoo love to shop for a living, so we always have all the best and most coveted products on our radar for every gift recipient and every budget. We're also privy to online deals that'll set your heart aflutter. So don't let indecisiveness leave you empty handed this February 14. We've curated 30 swoon-worthy Valentine's Day gift ideas for men and women, like cozy slippers, pretty jewels, coveted kitchen items and other little indulgences.
Feast your eyes on these beauties, starting at just $10.
Valentine's Day gifts for her
Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace
One customer called the Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Necklace "the perfect balance between high quality and a piece that could be worn every day."
Le Creuset Mini Round Stoneware Cocotte
This Le Creuset holds eight ounces and has heart-shaped hardware!
Miatone Miatone Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker
One of more than 15,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "There’s nothing I’ve wanted more than this. Long battery life and cute color and exactly what you’d want to take to the beach or long car ride!"
Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm
"I have tried so many other brands and off-brands and none compares," wrote a smitten someone. "I am 100% loyal to this lip balm."
4-Carat Cubic Zirconia Earrings
"Everyday sparkle, goes with everything," wrote a shopper. "These earrings are just big enough to be noticeable and look very real."
Victorian Romance Bouquet
This bouquet by 1800Flowers comes in small or large, and arrives in a vintage-styled hobnail vase with a mercury finish. (Victorian) romance is not dead!
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases for Hair and Skin — Set of 2
One of more than 194,000 devoted fans wrote, "Already had these pillowcases for about two months and they’re my favorite! Super soft, they don’t make me feel hot, I’ve already washed them a couple times with my other sheets and they still look/feel brand-new. Bought these with hope it might help clear up my skin, and I did see a difference these past two months."
iFLY iFLY Travel Weekender Bag
One jetsetting shopper wrote, "This weekender bag in blush is not only beautiful, but it's a great size! I literally just finished packing for a weekend trip, and as usual, I overpacked but everything fit!"
Ferrero Rocher Collection Fine Chocolates, 48 Count
"Light and delicious — could live on these things. Highly recommended," wrote someone who gets it.
Valentine's Day gifts for him
Ugg Ugg Tasman Slipper
The five-star reviewers don't lie: "Got these as a gift for my husband, and he wears them constantly. He said he has never owned a more comfortable and well-made shoe/slipper. I would definitely recommend these."
Dash Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
"Bought it as a gift for my BF and he loves it. Makes waffles for breakfast, and it’s great. He said it’s easy to clean and the waffles come out perfect. Not much oil or butter needs to be used, they come right off. Easy to clean as well," wrote one of more than 180,000 five-star fans of Amazon's No. 1 bestselling waffle iron.
OleOletOy Super Tic Tac Toe and Giant Checkers Set Board Game
"The pieces are large, and feel like good quality plastic and the cloth is thick and well defined," wrote a five-star reviewer.
TIJN TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses
One of more than 16,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "They have completely changed my daily routine. After using them for just a few days, I noticed a significant decrease in my eye strain and headaches. The glasses are comfortable to wear and do not distort the colors on my computer screen. I also love the stylish design."
Barnett's Christmas Gift Basket, 12 Gourmet Chocolate Covered Cookies with Toppings
"My best kept secret is to make a handful of my own simple chocolate-covered cookies for the holidays and then mix these in with them, so it's a beautiful presentation while hosting a party or for a cookie exchange," wrote one clever shopper.
Craft & Kin Smokey Fireside Scented Candle
"Light this while snuggling up and reading or watching a movie. It’s perfect," wrote a shopper.
Polo Ralph Lauren Argyle Crew Socks - 3 Pairs
One happy customer wrote, "I love my new socks. I have purchased multiple socks from Ralph Lauren over the years and have always been satisfied. They wear well, wash well, and fit over the calf without slipping down."
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
"Super great cream for my face (male, clean shaven," wrote one fan. "It is not greasy thick, and not super light. It works well on my forehead and nose where I sweat more (more oily), and works well around my mouth, where its more dry."
Crosley Radio Tribute Radio with Bluetooth
"Husband was tickled when he opened it on Christmas Day…it’s going in our older, 1936 car as a perfect match to use the radio or Bluetooth. Love it!," wrote a shopper.
Ozeri Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter, Wine Pourer and Stopper
"I struggled with opening wine bottles and bought the similar product from Shaper Image years and it didn't work, but this one works perfectly. And I like the design," wrote a pleased customer.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
