20 Valentine's Day gifts we simply adore for him and her — starting at just $10

Valentine's Day gifts for her

Nordstrom Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace The iconic Kendra Scott Elisa necklace has a newly launched and even more personalized offshoot: the Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone necklace, also a massive hit! Nordstrom currently carries it in 10 birthstone options, including Amethyst, Emerald and Citrine. Each gem is embedded inside a 14 karat gold-plated setting and hung from a delicate 15-inch chain. $55 at Nordstrom

One customer called the Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Necklace "the perfect balance between high quality and a piece that could be worn every day."

Nordstrom Le Creuset Mini Round Stoneware Cocotte You'll be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't adore a Le Creuset. This bright red cocotte is like a little Dutch Oven and perfect for stews, cobblers, pot pies, souffles, deep dish pizzas and more. She can even store dry ingredients inside — it's so pretty to display on a countertop. $32 at Nordstrom

This Le Creuset holds eight ounces and has heart-shaped hardware!

MIATONE Miatone Miatone Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker $40 $60 Save $20 Ah, the sweet sound of getting your sweetheart a gift that's so suited to her! Broadcast the soundtrack to date night on this pretty pink Bluetooth speaker, perfect for the music lover in your life. It's not just nice to look at: it can also provide 32 watts of crisp surround sound and works up to 100 feet away from the source. $40 at Amazon

One of more than 15,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "There’s nothing I’ve wanted more than this. Long battery life and cute color and exactly what you’d want to take to the beach or long car ride!"

Nordstrom Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm This cult-favorite lip gloss will get her pout kiss-ready in moments! The moisturizing, paraben- and sulfate-free formulation of Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm has color-reviver technology that adapts to the pH of her lips to reveal a custom glow that complements her face for up to six hours. It comes in five shades to suit different skin tones. $38 at Nordstrom

"I have tried so many other brands and off-brands and none compares," wrote a smitten someone. "I am 100% loyal to this lip balm."

Nordstrom 4-Carat Cubic Zirconia Earrings This sparkling pair is an affordably brilliant take on classic diamond studs. The cubic zirconia baubles come in either a yellow gold or platinum setting, and they go with practically any look, from casually running errands to a night at the opera. It'll be love at first sight! $50 at Nordstrom

"Everyday sparkle, goes with everything," wrote a shopper. "These earrings are just big enough to be noticeable and look very real."

1800Flowers Victorian Romance Bouquet Is she an old-fashioned kinda gal? Then not just any bouquet will do. This Victorian Romance bunch elevates the standard red rose assortment with hot pink roses, purple Peruvian lilies, burgundy carnations and pink limonium. The result is an arrangement that'll give her the vapors! $65 at 1800Flowers

This bouquet by 1800Flowers comes in small or large, and arrives in a vintage-styled hobnail vase with a mercury finish. (Victorian) romance is not dead!

BEDSURE Bedsure Satin Pillowcases for Hair and Skin — Set of 2 A pair of pillowcases for Valentine's Day? You bet! These aren't just any old pillowcases: they're a secret beauty weapon over the long-term. Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, Amazon's No. 1 bestselling pillowcases, work hard all night to keep her skin plump and wrinkle-free and to discourage hair breakage, so her strands stay shiny. Give her the gift of beauty sleep. $10 at Amazon

One of more than 194,000 devoted fans wrote, "Already had these pillowcases for about two months and they’re my favorite! Super soft, they don’t make me feel hot, I’ve already washed them a couple times with my other sheets and they still look/feel brand-new. Bought these with hope it might help clear up my skin, and I did see a difference these past two months."

iFLY iFLY iFLY Travel Weekender Bag $35 $40 Save $5 Ooh, your relationship is going places with this lovely weekender bag as a Valentine's Day gift! It has an adjustable strap, a spacious interior and a passthrough that lets you attach it to a trolley, so it won't tumble over. Throw in a couple of tickets to anywhere for good measure! $35 at Walmart

One jetsetting shopper wrote, "This weekender bag in blush is not only beautiful, but it's a great size! I literally just finished packing for a weekend trip, and as usual, I overpacked but everything fit!"

Ferrero Rocher Ferrero Rocher Collection Fine Chocolates, 48 Count We love a traditional Cupid, so we are all for the chocolates route this V-Day. And if you're going to do it, do it right with a confectionary icon like Ferrero Rocher. This indulgent variety pack includes all the brand's hits, like hazelnut, almond coconut and milk chocolate in beautiful packaging. You never know what you're gonna get! $22 at Amazon

"Light and delicious — could live on these things. Highly recommended," wrote someone who gets it.

Valentine's Day gifts for him

Nordstrom Ugg Ugg Tasman Slipper $70 $100 Save $30 This sustainably made Ugg slipper is on sale in the most Valentine-y color of all: red! A bold and comfy statement, this gift says "Let's make it a Netflix and chill night." This cool suede pair has a flexible and cushioned EVA sole and the coziest shearling lining. It'll put a spring in his step! $70 at Nordstrom

The five-star reviewers don't lie: "Got these as a gift for my husband, and he wears them constantly. He said he has never owned a more comfortable and well-made shoe/slipper. I would definitely recommend these."

DASH Dash Mini Maker for Individual Waffles This little cutie is so popular, it's sold out at someone online stores — but Amazon has it in stock! The little red gadget has a four-inch nonstick cooking surface that makes the sweetest heart-shaped waffles as well as biscuits, hash browns and cookies. This one's gift straight from the heart to the stomach. $20 at Amazon

"Bought it as a gift for my BF and he loves it. Makes waffles for breakfast, and it’s great. He said it’s easy to clean and the waffles come out perfect. Not much oil or butter needs to be used, they come right off. Easy to clean as well," wrote one of more than 180,000 five-star fans of Amazon's No. 1 bestselling waffle iron.

OleOletOy OleOletOy Super Tic Tac Toe and Giant Checkers Set Board Game $18 $23 Save $5 Quit playing games with his heart — play them with this portable outdoor checker board instead! The flannel set is on sale in grey, so let the fun begin this Valentine's Day. Oh, and it doubles as a tic-tac-toe board! It even comes with its own carrying case. $18 at Amazon

"The pieces are large, and feel like good quality plastic and the cloth is thick and well defined," wrote a five-star reviewer.

TIJN TIJN TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses $11 $15 Save $4 with coupon If the one closest to your heart has his eyes close to a computer screen often, then show him you care with these stylish specs that protect his peepers from the blue light emitted from computers, phones and even TVs. This pair can prevent headaches, blurry vision and other health issues. Now, that's love! $11 at Amazon

One of more than 16,000 five-star reviewers wrote, "They have completely changed my daily routine. After using them for just a few days, I noticed a significant decrease in my eye strain and headaches. The glasses are comfortable to wear and do not distort the colors on my computer screen. I also love the stylish design."

Barnetts Sweet Creations Barnett's Christmas Gift Basket, 12 Gourmet Chocolate Covered Cookies with Toppings Pass up those drugstore hearts and go the gourmet route with this box of chocolates by Barnetts Artisan Baking Shop. This fancy dozen is sure to impress your paramour with toppings like dried apricots, craisins, almonds, coconut flakes and more. This V-Day gift is sweet, indeed! $28 at Walmart

"My best kept secret is to make a handful of my own simple chocolate-covered cookies for the holidays and then mix these in with them, so it's a beautiful presentation while hosting a party or for a cookie exchange," wrote one clever shopper.

Craft & Kin Craft & Kin Smokey Fireside Scented Candle $18 $22 Save $4 Yes, dudes like scented candles too, especially in a masculine smell like smoky fireside. This 100% natural soy wax candle has notes of cedar, smoke, patchouli and vetiver and comes in the coolest packaging. Gift a flame to your old flame this Valentine's Day! $18 at Amazon

"Light this while snuggling up and reading or watching a movie. It’s perfect," wrote a shopper.

POLO RALPH LAUREN Polo Ralph Lauren Argyle Crew Socks - 3 Pairs A more cheerful set of socks doesn't exist! This Polo Ralph Lauren three-pack, with its argyle patterns and embroidery, is perfect for getting dressed up on date night. In a cotton blend, these socks are breathable and comfy, too. $24 at Amazon

One happy customer wrote, "I love my new socks. I have purchased multiple socks from Ralph Lauren over the years and have always been satisfied. They wear well, wash well, and fit over the calf without slipping down."

Nordstrom Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Get your love something he probably won't get himself: a jar of fantastic face cream by Kiehl's. This top-rated formula for men works for 24 hours, keeping his face bright and hydrated and protecting his skin from the elements. $38 at Nordstrom

"Super great cream for my face (male, clean shaven," wrote one fan. "It is not greasy thick, and not super light. It works well on my forehead and nose where I sweat more (more oily), and works well around my mouth, where its more dry."

Nordstrom Crosley Radio Tribute Radio with Bluetooth Give your guy this vintage-style Crosley AM/FM radio and watch his eyes light up. It may look old-fashioned but it's very modern, syncing to smartphones via Bluetooth, so he can stream his favorite playlists. $40 at Nordstrom

"Husband was tickled when he opened it on Christmas Day…it’s going in our older, 1936 car as a perfect match to use the radio or Bluetooth. Love it!," wrote a shopper.

Ozeri Ozeri Ozeri Nouveaux II Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter, Wine Pourer and Stopper $24 $35 Save $11 If he's a wine enthusiast, he's gonna love this high-tech electric wine opener that comes with a foil cutter and wine stopper. It's easy to use and ergonomic, and it pairs with a nice bottle of red or white. Did somebody say at-home Valentine's Day dinner? $24 at Walmart

"I struggled with opening wine bottles and bought the similar product from Shaper Image years and it didn't work, but this one works perfectly. And I like the design," wrote a pleased customer.

