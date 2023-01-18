A dozen Valentine's Day flower bouquets that deliver — starting at $39

Flower power: A whole bunch of fresh picks that'll make ’em swoon! (Photos: Farmgirl Flowers, The Sill, ProFlowers, Bouqs Co., H. Bloom)

Want to woo a new Valentine, reignite an old flame or celebrate unwavering love? The perfect bouquet awaits. The centuries-old tradition of gifting flowers continues to flatter, delight and ensnare, and thankfully the act now transcends gender (flower him, already!). But how to pick the perfect arrangement for your paramour? And how to know which delivery service to trust? Let us nip your worries in the bud. We've weeded out the duds to shine light on the prettiest arrangements from the best delivery services around. Our picks run the gamut from chic, sexy designs and stunning red roses to plantable picks and buildable Lego bouquets. May your love continue to blossom!

The Sill The Pink Torch Bouquet This is one sexy bouquet. Comes with the glass vase; 10 bucks less to send it naked. Female-founded company the Sill is known for its happy, healthy plant deliveries; it's exciting to see its artful foray into flower arrangements. $102 at The Sill

Ode à la Rose Amour A gift of 24 full, gorgeous red roses is a sure way to declare one's love loud and clear. Present them in one of six vases for a little extra. You might also be tempted by add-ons such as teddy bears, candles, gourmet candies and even a spa kit. $136 at Ode à la Rose

ProFlowers Red Rose Bouquet To send your love for less without sacrificing quality, go the ProFlowers route. The dozen 13-inch roses are packed in a pretty box with care and sent on their merry way. Simply beautiful. $50 at ProFlowers

Teleflora Lovely Luxe Bouquet Teleflora connects with local florists to bring your loved one everything from pretty, affordable bouquets — like this delightful bundle of lilies and fuchsia — to the exotic. $39 at Teleflora

Terrain Valentine's Day Bouquet Ombre goodness! These 30+ stems span the spectrum of white to pink to burgundy black. Tulip, double lily, ranunculus, heather, peony, anemone, snapdragon — this bundle has it all (except the vase, which is not included). But who cares? They would look gorgeous in any vessel. $98 at Terrain

Bouqs Showstopper $49 $69 Save $20 with code Looking for something that endures? This arrangement includes 12 lovely, long-lasting pinks and one plantable succulent. How cool is that? Consider the "deluxe" and "grand" sizes for even more plantables. Bouqs is well-regarded for its responsibly sourced arrangements, and we love the exciting selection. Don't miss the site-wide sale going on now. Copied! Code: SENDLOVE $49 at The Bouqs Co.

Something sweet Farmgirl Flowers Once Bonbon a Time $67 $89 Save $22 with code Healthy, ethically sourced flowers hugged in burlap and bursting with love! This full-looking bundle includes a dozen seasonal stems — lilies, garden roses, ranunculuses — backed by eucalyptus. The San Francisco–based, woman-owned company delivers nationwide. Copied! Code: SWEETS $67 at Farmgirl Flowers

Bloomsy Moody Mojave $40 $55 Save $15 for new customers For a bit of drama, consider this desert-themed arrangement with 25 stems from Bloomsy. It's $10 off now, and there's an extra $5 discount for new customers. Or you can always spring for a subscription service. $40 at Bloomsy

Urban Stems The Love Letter A poetic blend of pink calla lilies and roses of apricot and blush in a perfectly imperfect gold ceramic vase. Urban Stems couples a passion for design with compassion, working with Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. It offers same-day delivery in D.C. and NYC and next-day delivery elsewhere in the nation. $105 at Urban Stems

Fresh Sends The Send Surprise them with a bespoke bouquet featuring the garden standouts of the day. Fresh Sends' "Regular Send" includes 15 to 18 stems dressed in newspaper wrapping and tucked into a charming box. Double that order with a "Full Send" (just $30 more). To get fresh picks year-round, go for the subscription service. $65 at Fresh Sends

Stargazer Barn Blush Pink Tulip Bouquet The tulip is a symbol of perfect love, and the pink here represents happiness. This 15-stem bouquet is sustainably grown at top-rated Stargazer Barn in California and shipped via Amazon. $59 at Amazon

A meaning-full gift H. Bloom Rainbow Ranunculus Bundle This ranunculus rainbow shows the many colors of your love. White ranunculus represents charm and pure love, yellow represents happiness, red is for passion and pink symbolizes romance. H. Bloom serves restaurants, hotels, offices, spas and you! $65 at H. Bloom