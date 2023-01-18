We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A dozen Valentine's Day flower bouquets that deliver — starting at $39

Libby Sentz
·1 min read
Five striking bunches of flowers for Valentine's Day.
Flower power: A whole bunch of fresh picks that'll make ’em swoon! (Photos: Farmgirl Flowers, The Sill, ProFlowers, Bouqs Co., H. Bloom)

Want to woo a new Valentine, reignite an old flame or celebrate unwavering love? The perfect bouquet awaits. The centuries-old tradition of gifting flowers continues to flatter, delight and ensnare, and thankfully the act now transcends gender (flower him, already!). But how to pick the perfect arrangement for your paramour? And how to know which delivery service to trust? Let us nip your worries in the bud. We've weeded out the duds to shine light on the prettiest arrangements from the best delivery services around. Our picks run the gamut from chic, sexy designs and stunning red roses to plantable picks and buildable Lego bouquets. May your love continue to blossom!

Quick Overview
See 5 more
The Sill

The Pink Torch Bouquet

This is one sexy bouquet. Comes with the glass vase; 10 bucks less to send it naked. Female-founded company the Sill is known for its happy, healthy plant deliveries; it's exciting to see its artful foray into flower arrangements.
$102 at The Sill
Ode à la Rose

Amour

A gift of 24 full, gorgeous red roses is a sure way to declare one's love loud and clear. Present them in one of six vases for a little extra. You might also be tempted by add-ons such as teddy bears, candles, gourmet candies and even a spa kit.
$136 at Ode à la Rose
ProFlowers

Red Rose Bouquet

To send your love for less without sacrificing quality, go the ProFlowers route. The dozen 13-inch roses are packed in a pretty box with care and sent on their merry way. Simply beautiful.
$50 at ProFlowers
Teleflora

Lovely Luxe Bouquet

Teleflora connects with local florists to bring your loved one everything from pretty, affordable bouquets — like this delightful bundle of lilies and fuchsia — to the exotic.
$39 at Teleflora
Terrain

Valentine's Day Bouquet

Ombre goodness! These 30+ stems span the spectrum of white to pink to burgundy black. Tulip, double lily, ranunculus, heather, peony, anemone, snapdragon — this bundle has it all (except the vase, which is not included). But who cares? They would look gorgeous in any vessel.
$98 at Terrain
Bouqs

Showstopper

$49$69
Save $20 with code
Looking for something that endures? This arrangement includes 12 lovely, long-lasting pinks and one plantable succulent. How cool is that? Consider the "deluxe" and "grand" sizes for even more plantables. Bouqs is well-regarded for its responsibly sourced arrangements, and we love the exciting selection. Don't miss the site-wide sale going on now.
$49 at The Bouqs Co.
Something sweet
Farmgirl Flowers

Once Bonbon a Time

$67$89
Save $22 with code
Healthy, ethically sourced flowers hugged in burlap and bursting with love! This full-looking bundle includes a dozen seasonal stems — lilies, garden roses, ranunculuses — backed by eucalyptus. The San Francisco–based, woman-owned company delivers nationwide.
$67 at Farmgirl Flowers
Bloomsy

Moody Mojave

$40$55
Save $15 for new customers
For a bit of drama, consider this desert-themed arrangement with 25 stems from Bloomsy. It's $10 off now, and there's an extra $5 discount for new customers. Or you can always spring for a subscription service.
$40 at Bloomsy
Urban Stems

The Love Letter

A poetic blend of pink calla lilies and roses of apricot and blush in a perfectly imperfect gold ceramic vase. Urban Stems couples a passion for design with compassion, working with Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. It offers same-day delivery in D.C. and NYC and next-day delivery elsewhere in the nation.
$105 at Urban Stems
Fresh Sends

The Send

Surprise them with a bespoke bouquet featuring the garden standouts of the day. Fresh Sends' "Regular Send" includes 15 to 18 stems dressed in newspaper wrapping and tucked into a charming box. Double that order with a "Full Send" (just $30 more). To get fresh picks year-round, go for the subscription service.
$65 at Fresh Sends
Stargazer Barn

Blush Pink Tulip Bouquet

The tulip is a symbol of perfect love, and the pink here represents happiness. This 15-stem bouquet is sustainably grown at top-rated Stargazer Barn in California and shipped via Amazon.
$59 at Amazon
A meaning-full gift
H. Bloom

Rainbow Ranunculus Bundle

This ranunculus rainbow shows the many colors of your love. White ranunculus represents charm and pure love, yellow represents happiness, red is for passion and pink symbolizes romance. H. Bloom serves restaurants, hotels, offices, spas and you!
$65 at H. Bloom
Lego

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet for Adults

$48$60Save $12
For an even longer-lasting bouquet that you can build together, we're throwing in this 756-piece Lego set. Legos have never been more romantic. When I gifted this set to my favorite couple, they said it was the ultimate merging of their two worlds, their hobbies and their aesthetics.
$48 at Amazon

Latest Stories

  • Here's how to save a sweet 40% on gorgeous Valentine's Day roses

    Snap up blooms for a serious discount — our picks start at $44.

  • 15 Valentine’s Day gifts for him that are good for every stage of the relationship

    You're probably overthinking it. The post 15 Valentine’s Day gifts for him that are good for every stage of the relationship appeared first on In The Know.

  • 8 affordable Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 that look super expensive

    There are a ton of incredible gifts out there that are both special and budget-friendly.

  • The Sweetest Valentine's Day Gifts for Kids From Target

    While the official holiday season is well behind us, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Whatever you do, don’t panic — this Cupid-filled holiday isn’t as much of a burden on parents, though there’s still some shopping to do. If you want to get your kiddo a little token of appreciation for the mushy […]

  • Don’t Wait Until February 13 To Plan Your Valentine’s Day Date

    This Valentine's Day, try something other than dinner for two. Here are 50 fun, romantic, and creative Valentine's Day date ideas that will wow your partner.

  • 17 Cozy Pajamas for the Family to Wear on Valentine's Day

    Need the perfect pair of Valentine's Day pajamas? Picking out cute coordinating Valentine's Day pajamas is just another way to make the already sweet holiday even sweeter for your crew. When looking for the best Valentine's Day pajamas for families, we asked Lexie Sachs, executive director of the Textiles, Paper and Apparel Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, for some of her favorite brands, so you can be sure that you're not just buying something cute, you're getting a pair that's also super comfortable!

  • The Best Candles to Set a Sexy Vibe This Valentine’s Day

    These Valentine’s Day candles are the best ones to light, whether you’re celebrating with a partner, friends, or solo. Here are the best V-Day Candles! You've decked your home in V-Day decorations and bought all of the best candy for your sweetheart, but when it comes to setting the right mood, sparking a Valentine's Day candle is a no-brainer.

  • 30 Valentine's Day Gifts He Didn't Know He Wanted

    Surprise the guy in your life with a special something just for him on February 14th.

  • Valentine's Day Candles Starting at Just $12 That Anyone Will Love

    There is no sweeter scent than the one wafting off Valentine's Day candles. Get someone special this sweet gift or snag one of these top scents for yourself. When it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts, you may be torn between flowers and chocolates.

  • These Heart Shaped Waffle Makers Are Here for Valentine's Day Breakfast and Beyond

    Up your Valentine's Day breakfast game with these waffle makers that create the cutest hearts. Remember those first few months of us all working from home during the lockdown, when we had time to whip up a full meal every morning and treat ourselves to a nice, hearty breakfast? It was a time when enjoying the little things in life was absolutely necessary, which is why it's no surprise that we latched onto mini waffle makers for dear life.