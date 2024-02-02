Valentine's Day 2024 events, specials around Salem and the Mid-Valley

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and there's still time to make reservations for dinner or other treats around Salem.

Here's a roundup of local options, from desserts to full course meals, on Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day desserts near Salem

Baskin-Robbins: Baskin-Robbins is bringing back its "Love Potion #31" as its flavor of the month and "Crazy for You Cake" in time for Valentine's Day. The ice cream flavor is a mix of white chocolate and raspberry ice cream with raspberry-filled chocolate hearts, swirls and chocolate chips. The heart-shaped cake can be customized with any flavor, but is decorated with fudge and chocolate drips, Oreo cookie and buttercream rosettes. All locations.

Sweetly Baked: Sweetly Baked is offering Valentine's Day cookie kits and other themed desserts like cake pops. Pick them up in-store or make an order on the website, sweetlybaked.net, or call 503-508-2444. 680 Hawthorne Ave. SE.

Country Corner Gift Shop: The Country Corner Gift Shop is offering candy bouquets, now available for preorder. To make an order, visit in-store or call 503-991-6235. 7575 Third St. SE, Turner

Dine-in Valentine's Day dinner near Salem

ACME Café: ACME Café is offering dinners for $75 per couple. Each meal will include appetizers, an entrée and a dessert. Appetizers include crab cakes, bruschetta and wedding soup or salad. Entree is choice between 8 ounce filet mignon with smashed potatoes and vegetables, cioppino (fisherman's stew) and garlic bread or chicken alfredo. Dessert is choice of cheese cake or chocolate lava cake. To make reservations, call 503-990-7235 before Feb. 12. 110 Hansen Ave. S.

Bentley's: Bentley's will be offering a special Valentine's Day menu that has not been released yet. To make reservations, go to the website, bentleysgrill.com. 291 Liberty St. SE.

Brix Tavern Keizer: Brix Tavern Keizer is offering a special dinner in the evening. The four-course meal seating will begin at 5 p.m., while the bar menu will be available from 3 p.m. until closing.

The four-course dinner special is $65 per person, which includes a starter, soup or salad, entree and dessert. Menu items are a mix of regular menu options and specials with a dessert bar. Strawberry shortcake, assorted chocolate desserts, tartlets, chocolate and caramel fondue with various fruits and pastries are some of the options.

These options will be available at all Brix locations. Reservations can be made on the website, brixtavern.com. Walk-ins will be accepted. 6045 Keizer Station Blvd., Keizer.

Epilogue Kitchen: Epilogue Kitchen is offering limited seats for the Valentine's menu and standard "Cheap Date Night" Wednesdays. The Valentine's Day menu is a five-course dinner featuring pork belly with black eyed peas and hushpuppy, potato waffle and gnocchi, beef rib and chocolate olive oil cake. Wine pairings will be part of the dinner, featuring Amica Luna Wines and Vitae Springs Vineyard. Tickets are $130 per person. To make reservations, check out the Tock page, "Valentine's Day Dinner with Amica Luna and Vitae Springs." To request cocktail/mocktail or no pairing pricing, email the restaurant at epiloguekitchen@gmail.com.

Standard "Cheap Date Night" is the Wednesday special of two entrees and a bottle of wine chosen by the restaurant for $60. To make reservations, check out the restaurant's Tock page, exploretock.com/epilogue-kitchen-cocktails-salem. 508 State St.

Pacific Standard: Pacific Standard is offering a four-course dinner for $85, with added wine pairings for $25 per person. The menu includes options from the standard menu and some specials. The first course is hot sauce deviled eggs. The second is a choice of Caesar salad or Dungeness crab cake. Third is two choices between four entrees, steak frites, braised short rib, Northwest cioppino and vegetable lasagna. Last is dessert with either flourless chocolate Bundt cake or crème brûlée. For more info, check out the Instagram page, @pacificstandardsalem, or make a reservation on OpenTable. 195 Commercial St. SE.

Palominos: Palominos is offering a four-course dinner with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. The dinner features bruschetta, cheese fondue, choice of lobster and steak or mushroom risotto with lobster or steak and chocolate cheesecake for dessert. Dinner comes with a bottle of Cava. The dinner is $135 per person. To make reservations, check out the restaurant's Eventbrite page. 466 Court St. NE.

Paradiso at the Grand Theatre: Paradiso is offering a six-course prix fixe menu with optional wine pairings. The menu features seared scallops and pork belly, duck and butternut squash ravioli, Painted Hills beef Wellington and more. For details on the dinner, check out the Facebook page. Dinner is $100 per person, with seating beginning at 4 p.m. Additional wine pairings are $40. To make reservations, call 971-707-4098. 195 High St. NE.

Wild Pear Restaurant & Catering: Wild Pear is offering a special Valentine's Day menu and option to order a prix fixe dinner to-go.

The dine-in menu is a consolidation of normal options with specials including entrees like seafood stuffed rockfish and Carlton Farms center cut pork rib chop. The dessert options include pistachio and cherry panna cotta, apple tarte tatin and chocolate torte. Seating times available are 5, 5:30, 6:45 and 7:15 p.m. To make a reservation, call 503-378-7515.

The "Valentine's Day To-Go" dinner is a three-course, packaged ready-to-eat dinner available for pickup on the day. Pricing is determinant on the main course, which can be steak and potatoes for $65, chicken madeira penne for $55 or wild mushroom parmesan risotto for $55. Starter choices include soup, salad, focaccia and bruschetta, with dessert options of pistachio panna cotta, croissant bread pudding and chocolate torte. Orders can be placed online at wildpearrestaurantandcatering.square.site. 372 State St.

Other Valentine's Day specials near Salem

Perro Taquero: Perro Taquero is offering a Valentine's taco heart, offered in small, medium and large. In addition to tacos, the large option comes with roses, shot bottles and chocolates. Call to preorder and select taco fillings at 503-990-2299. 7575 Third St., Turner

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Valentine's Day ideas: Specials and events in Salem, Oregon