Oprah's favorite tea company is having a massive one-day sale on gift sets at Amazon — save up to 50 percent

You get a tea set, you get a tea set! (Photo: Amazon)

When Oprah Winfrey recommends a company, you know it's got to be good. Well, there's one tea company that's made the list of her favorite things several years in a row: Vahdam teas.

Got a tea drinker on your list? Just for today, Amazon has slashed prices up to 50 percent on a slew of Vahdam tea gift sets. You can save big on loose leaf and bagged tea, all arranged in pretty packages just waiting to be opened by someone special. Vahdam is also a carbon-neutral and plastic-neutral brand, and works to make sure that its farmers get fair, sustainable prices for their tea leaves.

There are a lot of different tea gift sets on sale right now, but you definitely don't want to miss these.

No need to wrap this beauty! (Photo: Amazon)

This tea gift set is so pretty, but there's more to it than good looks. The kit features three gold tin caddies packed with three of Vahdam's award-winning teas — Sweet Himalayan Green Tea, Saffron Premium Masala Chai and Earl Grey Spice Masala Chai. It's all nestled in a pretty, blush-colored package.

"Vahdam introduced me to what tea is supposed to taste like and I was in shock!! It's fantastic!" a five-star fan said. "I sent gift packs to my family so they could share the taste. I'm also very happy the company sources their tea from farmers who share in the profits. This is a truly fantastic line of products and the founder of the company seems to have both a good sense of responsible/ethical practices and the supply line to source these teas fresh and get them to consumers while still fresh. It was like night and day when compared to the stale dust I realized most other teas taste like."

Bright, cheery and packed with 60 tea bags! (Photo: Amazon)

Herbal tea lovers can get in on the gift set action, too. The Vahdam Organic Herbal Tea Sampler features six different delicious herbal teas, including Classic Chamomile, Turmeric Ginger and Pure Mint, arranged in a cheery yellow box. There are 60 bags total, so your giftee can enjoy tea for months to come.

"This is the best darn tea I have ever tasted, packaged up in its own sealed pouches, with fresh leaves, roots, bark, and plant parts, hanging in a little tea bag, that looks like it's made out of silk or nylon," a satisfied customer said. "Very classy. . . high quality, and it is now my favorite brand of tea."

So many teas, so little time... . (Photo: Amazon)

Yup, there's an advent calendar of teas! This holiday gift set features 24 different tea blends in a pretty array of gold jarred containers. Your giftee will have a blast taste-testing them all. Worth noting: It's more than OK if you plan to give this closer to the holidays — the packaging isn't explicitly advent calendar-y.

"I love any kind of teas, but these teas exceeded my expectations," a happy customer said. "The quality of each package is excellent, plus it gave me an opportunity to try a different variety of teas that are offered by this company."

