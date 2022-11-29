Hurry! Oprah's favorite tea company has gift sets on sale at Amazon — but only 'til midnight

You get a tea set, you get a tea set! (Photo: Getty)

When Oprah Winfrey recommends a company, you know it's got to be good. Well, there's one tea company that's made the list of her favorite things several years in a row: Vahdam teas. And their tea sets are on mega sale at Amazon, just for today. This is a great opportunity to treat yourself and to get some holiday shopping done. Vahdam is also a carbon-neutral and plastic-neutral brand, and works to make sure that its farmers get fair, sustainable prices for their tea leaves, so you can feel good about supporting the company. There are a lot of different Vahdam tea gift sets on sale right now, but don't let them steep — these deals won't last!

Amazon Vahdam Loose-Leaf Tea Gift Set $14 $20 Save $6 There's more to this pretty set than good looks. Three gold tin caddies are packed with three of Vahdam's award-winning teas: Sweet Himalayan Green Tea, Saffron Premium Masala Chai and Earl Grey Spice Masala Chai. $14 at Amazon

"Vahdam introduced me to what tea is supposed to taste like and I was in shock!! It's fantastic!" wrote a five-star fan. "I sent gift packs to my family so they could share the taste. I'm also very happy the company sources their tea from farmers who share in the profits. This is a truly fantastic line of products and the founder of the company seems to have both a good sense of responsible/ethical practices and the supply line to source these teas fresh and get them to consumers while still fresh. It was like night and day when compared to the stale dust I realized most other teas taste like."

"This is the best darn tea I have ever tasted, packaged up in its own sealed pouches, with fresh leaves, roots, bark, and plant parts, hanging in a little tea bag, that looks like it's made out of silk or nylon," said one very satisfied customer . "Very classy...high quality, and it is now my favorite brand of tea."

Of the chai, a fan raved: "Each tea is beautiful. I have been drinking tea for decades and chai for about 15 years, this set has a great variety and flavor. each tea has great complexity without bitterness and my husband who has not liked the flavor of chai from popular coffee shops, loves this tea."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

